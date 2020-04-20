5 Reasons Why the 49ers Should Draft K'Lavon Chaisson

At the NFL Scouting Combine, K'Lavon Chaisson measured in at 6’3”, 254 pounds. That is quite a stature for someone who still can’t legally drink. Chaisson is one of the youngest prospects in the draft, as he doesn’t turn 21 until July 25th.

In 2017, Chaisson was starting for an SEC defense, months after graduating from high school. In 2018, Chaisson lost his Sophomore season to a torn ACL. However, in 2019 Chaisson bounced back, put all concerns about his knee aside and established himself as the best defensive player on a National Championship team.

Chaisson elected to not participate in combine drills, though many draft analysts expected him to dominate the 2020 combine. Lance Zierlein of NFL Network compares Chaisson to former 49ers edge rusher Aldon Smith, for reasons such as Chaisson's ability to convert speed to power and beat opposing offensive lineman with a long-arm bull-rush.

Chaisson would be a great selection for the 49ers. Here’s why:

1. The 49ers defensive line is missing a speed-to-power pass rusher

Looking at the 49ers defensive line, there is not a pass rusher like Chaisson on the roster. This may come as a bit of surprise because the 49ers defensive line is looked at as one of the best in football, but the reality is the line doesn’t feature a lot of speed.

Nick Bosa is going to develop into one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, but his game is more finishing with his high motor than starting with speed. Dee Ford is an above average pass rusher in the NFL, and certainly brings speed to the table. However, Ford finishes with agility and bend, and not power. Arik Armstead has the ability to win on the edge or inside, and is a balanced pass rusher, but he rarely wins with speed.

Adding Chaisson to the mix would give the 49ers a pass rusher who has an equal combination of speed and power. Chaisson reminds me of Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, due to Chaisson's combination of size, speed and power. Adding Chaisson to the defensive line would help ensure the 49ers defense does not take a step back in 2020.

2. Lack of pass rushing depth

Even before the 49ers traded away DeForest Buckner, there was a lack of pass rushing depth. This was evident when Dee Ford missed weeks 12-17 with an injury. The 49ers had drastic splits with Ford on and off the field, and this was largely because there was no depth behind him.

49ers regular season splits with and without Ford:

opponents points per game: 15.6 with Ford/ 22.5 without

6.9 point differential

opponents passing yards per game: 142.5 with Ford/ 213 without

70.5 differential in passing yards

49ers sacks per game: 3.9 with Ford/ 1.5 without

2.4 less sacks per game

Even with a healthy Ronald Blair and DJ Jones, and with the new addition of Kerry Hyder, the 49ers defensive line is still missing speed. If Ford were to get hurt in 2020, the 49ers defense more than likely would experience the same splits with Ford on and off the field as they did in 2020.

If the 49ers pass rush can’t get to opposing quarterbacks at the same extent as they did in 2019, the entire defense would take a step back. The reason why the 49ers secondary was so good in 2019 was because of the pass rush. Drafting Chaisson provides extra firepower and depth to the pass rush, which is an overlooked need for the 49ers.

3. This is a weak edge class

Chase Young is clearly on his own tier as the top pass rusher in the draft. Next up is Chaisson. After Chaisson there are not many pass rushers who exhibit the same combination of size, speed and power. As it stands, the 49ers have a strong defensive line, but they could really take their line to the next level by drafting Chaisson.

4. Chaisson is a man of high character

When and if the 49ers select Chaisson, they’ll be drafting a man of extremely high character. LSU’s head coach Ed Orgeron awarded Chaisson the number 18 last year, which goes to a player who demonstrates leadership and success both on and off the field.

Chaisson had a very decorated three years at LSU. Off the field, Chaisson made the SEC Academic Honor Roll three consecutive years. On the field, Chaisson was named to the 2017 SEC All Freshman Team, and in 2019 he was named 1st Team All SEC by the coaches and 2nd Team All SEC by the Associated Press.

Chaisson would be a leader in the 49ers locker room, a locker room that lost a leader in DeForest Buckner.

5. Dee Ford’s uncertain future

Dee Ford is an excellent pass rusher, but he has durability concerns. Per Over the Cap, Ford is owed nearly $16 million this season, followed by $17.6 million in 2021 and $18.6 million in 2022/23.

The good news for the 49ers is they have an out with Ford’s contract after this season. The 49ers can cut Ford at the end of the year with very minimal penalty.

There is no doubt that when Ford is on the field he is a difference maker for the 49ers defense. However, if Ford can’t stay healthy and plays only 22% of the team’s defensive snaps like he did in 2019, then the best move may be to move on from him.

Should that be the case, drafting K’Lavon Chaisson makes moving on from Ford much less complicated.