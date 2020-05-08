All49ers
A move from 3-4 to 4-3 linebacker should help Alfieri make the 49ers

Maverick Pallack

One reason for the 49ers’ success last season was their great depth. Yet, in 2020, that depth could be tested after losing a few key starters. The 49ers used the draft and free agency to try to rebuild some of the lost production, but one position group that took a back seat was linebacker.

That should come as no surprise as the 49ers invested heavily at linebacker last season when they signed Kwon Alexander and drafted rookie Dre Greenlaw. The two have since formed a formidable trio with Fred Warner, but behind them is a wide-open linebacker competition.

Mark Nzeocha, Azeez Al-Shaair and Joe Walker enter the offseason as the favorites for the reserve linebacker roles, but none of them are locks. They could easily be usurped by undrafted free agent Jonas Griffith or 2019 practice squad members Joey Alfieri and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

Out of the three unproven, Alfieri’s name might be most familiar to the Bay Area. He totaled 156 tackles, 25.5 tackles-for-loss, 12 sacks and a fumble returned for a touchdown, over four years at Stanford. He played a variety of roles for the Cardinal, but most of his success came off the edge.

Despite solid numbers, Alfieri went undrafted in 2019. Injuries and position uncertainty hindered his development. While strength and open-field tackling were noted areas for improvement, his athleticism was too hard to ignore.

After being signed and cut by the Giants and Eagles, Alfieri returned to Silicon Valley, signing to the 49ers’ practice squad in October.

Although he was mostly an edge-rusher at Stanford, his 4.52 40-yard dash at his Pro-Day, opened up the possibility of transitioning into a 4-3 outside linebacker. With this change, Alfieri will spend less time rushing the pass, and more time defending it.

Coming out of Stanford, NFL.com cited his speed, size and “route anticipation” as reasons for success at defending tight ends. All three of those traits should help him open some eyes in Robert Saleh’s zone-heavy defense.

Alfieri’s defensive-back speed alone should allow him to succeed on special teams and in a limited capacity on defense. His speed will not only give him a leg up with kick-coverage, it should help him against the run and setting the edge. His closing speed should also help in a division including both Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson, two of the fastest quarterbacks in the NFL.

He’s by no means a lock to make the roster, but an inexpensive wild card like Alfieri is worth a shot and can only help a depth-searching 49ers’ bench. 

