SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNews
Search

49ers Officially Sign Wide Receiver Jaron Brown

Leo Luna

This name may sound familiar to 49ers fans, and indeed it should.

Wednesday morning the 49ers made the Jaron Brown signing official.

A veteran wide receiver, Brown spent six seasons in Arizona and two seasons in Seattle. Brown has always been a fourth or fifth receiver on the depth chart in his career. With not very many targets ,I thought he played really at times when his number was called.

Brown has produced 116 receptions, 1,563 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Once again, his numbers may not bounce off the page but when his number was called he produced. For good measure, last season while with the Seahawks, Brown caught 3 passes for 29 yards and 2 touchdowns in a close 4-point win in Cleveland. Without that performance, Seattle may not have been able to survive.

Standing tall at 6’3”, Brown offers more size than any receiver that suited up for the 49ers last season. To go along with the height Brown also runs a 4.4-forty and a 6.82 3-cone.

Arizona re-signed Brown twice and Seattle re-signed Brown once. He’s a guy front offices like to keep around. We’ll see if the 49ers feel the same.

This move is strictly correspondent to the Jalen Hurd injury. Brown is no lock to make this team. But with his size and speed that’ll help his case.

49ers open the season in 25 days. That’s how much time Brown has to make his case to earn the 6th receiver spot.

This is going to be a fun battle between veterans like Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson. One of the three can make it or none could.

Competition could only make these guys better. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Fear Jalen Hurd Tore his ACL

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd will undergo an MRI to see if he tore his ACL.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Better Fantasy Draft Pick: Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo?

Tom Brady? Or Jimmy G? Which late-round QB should fantasy owners draft this year?

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

The Good and Not So Good from Day 4 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood out during the fourth practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

MA11

George Kittle Should Make Adjustments to his Playing Style

After signing his five-year contract extension with the 49ers, George Kittle should play more cautiously to extend his career.

Nick_Newman

Agent Confirms Torn ACL for Jalen Hurd

49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd tore his ACL, his agent confirmed.

Grant Cohn

by

Boise49erfan

Five Observations From Day 4 of 49ers Training Camp

Here are the top-five things that stood out from Day 4 of 49ers training camp.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Is Trent Williams the Next Contract the 49ers Will get Done?

With George Kittle’s contract extension finalized, the 49ers can now focus their attention on Trent Williams.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Boise49erfan

The Good and Not So Good from Day 3 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood out on the third day and first padded practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Back to Skule Season: How Justin Skule will Benefit from George Kittle's Trainer

49ers backup tackle Justin Skule worked out with George Kittle's trainer this offseason and is stronger than a year ago.

Marco Martinez

by

Marco Martinez

What's the Deal With 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo receives an inordinate amount of criticism for how successful he is.

Jack Hammer

by

Supreme Niner