49ers Officially Sign Wide Receiver Jaron Brown

This name may sound familiar to 49ers fans, and indeed it should.

Wednesday morning the 49ers made the Jaron Brown signing official.

A veteran wide receiver, Brown spent six seasons in Arizona and two seasons in Seattle. Brown has always been a fourth or fifth receiver on the depth chart in his career. With not very many targets ,I thought he played really at times when his number was called.

Brown has produced 116 receptions, 1,563 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Once again, his numbers may not bounce off the page but when his number was called he produced. For good measure, last season while with the Seahawks, Brown caught 3 passes for 29 yards and 2 touchdowns in a close 4-point win in Cleveland. Without that performance, Seattle may not have been able to survive.

Standing tall at 6’3”, Brown offers more size than any receiver that suited up for the 49ers last season. To go along with the height Brown also runs a 4.4-forty and a 6.82 3-cone.

Arizona re-signed Brown twice and Seattle re-signed Brown once. He’s a guy front offices like to keep around. We’ll see if the 49ers feel the same.

This move is strictly correspondent to the Jalen Hurd injury. Brown is no lock to make this team. But with his size and speed that’ll help his case.

49ers open the season in 25 days. That’s how much time Brown has to make his case to earn the 6th receiver spot.

This is going to be a fun battle between veterans like Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson. One of the three can make it or none could.

Competition could only make these guys better.