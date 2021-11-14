All49ers Week 10 Preview

Here's what three All49ers writers think will go down Monday night when the 49ers play at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kev Mitchell

Simply put, this could get ugly and in a hurry. Especially if the San Francisco 49ers play like they did in the embarrassing loss to Colt McCoy and his practice squad offense, as the Arizona Cardinals were missing multiple key playmakers. But I digress. If the 49ers can get going early, run the ball, control the clock, score on each possession, capitalize off turnovers (if they force any), and keep it close (just about a perfect game), this will be their first win at Levi’s Stadium in more than a year. If not, this will be another embarrassing rout, but by a better team and in worse fashion, continuing their winless streak at home.

Not only are the Los Angeles Rams coming off a loss, they also have plenty get-back in the chamber as Sean McVay and his Rams have yet to lose to Jimmy Garoppolo. Yes, Garoppolo is 4-0 vs the Rams. That has to sting. The Rams will also have two new additions with points to prove. Both Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. can and have singlehandedly wrecked games for opposing teams. Don’t be mistaken though, regardless of the playmakers, the key to this win will start with none other than offensive coordinator, my apologies, head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Leadership/coaching and inspired, disciplined (clean) football will need to be played for all four quarters. Both Shanahan and the team will need to make a commitment to be and play better and leave it all out on the field. This will require Shanahan to be an actual leader of men (a real head coach), and players to take and that leadership, to demand more of themselves and show it on the field. This is the only way the 49ers win this game, or any more games for that matter. If not, it’ll be another discouraging, disappointing, gut-wrenching loss.

I live by the creed, "I'll lie for you before I lie to you." That said, I’d love to see the 49ers upset the Rams and win this game. Unfortunately, they’ve showed little to no evidence this will happen. In the event the 49ers do win, it’ll be close, somewhere in the neighborhood of 27-24, 24-20. Hopefully the loss last week acts as a gut check and they begin to play four quarters of inspired football using the embarrassment of last week as motivation. More often than not this season, they've seemed asleep at the wheel. Thus far this season, I’ve yet to pick the 49ers to lose, but based upon (recent) play, I’ll have to go the opposite direction this time, while hoping I’m wrong.

Final prediction: Rams 38, 49ers 17

Chuy Marquez

The 49ers are back at Levi’s after an embarrassing and demoralizing loss last week. The Rams will debut newly acquired Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller in a divisional matchup. Neither will be impactful on the field this week as they are still getting caught up with their new schemes but their presence will definitely resonate within the Rams team.

Expect the 49ers offense to continue playing well as the passing game seems to be finding a rhythm and the run game will get an added boost with Jeff Wilson Jr. as he should figure to be in better game shape. The 49ers will score more points this week after focusing on the little things in practice including ball security. The 49ers offense is getting healthy at the right time and they seem ready to carry this team for the remainder of the season.

I expect a high scoring affair on both sides as the Rams offense will look to get back on track after a disappointing outing against the Titans last week. The Rams will get back to pushing the ball downfield against the banged up 49ers secondary and they will put up a lot of points in this game. I mean let’s be honest, they shouldn't really try to do anything but chuck the ball downfield, they will either get a pass interference call or a completion. The Rams don’t particularly attack a team on the ground but this week it won’t matter as the 49ers defense is reeling and doesn’t appear to have any answers.

This should be a good show on primetime and an entertaining shootout. The 49ers simply don’t have the horses in the race to keep up.

Final Prediction: Rams 45 - 49ers 38

Waruna Perera

The weather is foggy in Northern California this week. The 49ers' mood is similar to the weather. The Rams are coming to Levi's Stadium to hand over another beating at home for the 49ers.

The 49ers circus will continue for another week, where general manager John Lynch dropped another media bomb on how they did not pursue Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018.

The Rams are 0-4 during the last two years against the 49ers. The previous week's loss against the Titans should fire up the Rams to make a statement against the struggling 49ers.

Matthew Stafford will test the weak 49ers secondary. And the Rams defense against a struggling O-line is another critical factor.

Final Prediction: Rams win 34 - 14