An Improved Tabor Could Give 49ers an Extra Capable Corner

The top of the 49ers' cornerback depth chart is locked with K’Waun Williams at nickel and Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon on the outside.

Behind them are six corners on the roster bubble fighting for playing time. DeMarkus Acy, Tim Harris, Dontae Johnson, Jermaine Kelly, Teez Tabor and Jason Verrett are all possibilities to round out the roster.

Acy, Harris and Kelly are inexperienced, Johnson is a veteran depth-piece and Verrett has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. Given Tabor’s tools and college résumé, he should have the advantage. Yet, he faces just as big of an uphill battle as the rest due to glaring mistakes.

In 2017, Tabor entered the draft as a can’t-miss prospect. He ranked as NFL.com’s fifth cornerback behind Marshon Lattimore, Sidney Jones, Tre’Davious White and Marlon Humphrey. Three of those corners are among the NFL’s best.

Tabor’s career took a different trajectory. Beginning with his horrible 40-yard dash at the combine (4.62) and ending with a preseason cut in 2019, Tabor has been a disappointment.

Following his release, Tabor got a restart. He signed with San Francisco’s practice squad in late September and learned the defense outside of the spotlight. Although he was passed up for an active roster spot in favor of Johnson twice last season, Tabor enters 2020 with a legitimate shot at making his way back onto the field.

At Florida, Tabor played alongside future NFL defensive backs Vernon Hargreaves III, Quincy Wilson, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Brian Poole, Marcus Maye and current-49ers safety Marcell Harris.

Tabor's nine career interceptions, three touchdowns and stellar zone coverage put the first-round within reach. But that pesky 40-time, and a plethora of other issues, dropped him to the second round. After two underwhelming seasons in Detroit, the Lions cut ties.

While at Florida in 2016, Tabor went out of his way to trash talk the Tennessee receivers, then proceeded to get burned by Jauan Jennings for a 67-yard, fourth quarter go-ahead touchdown.

With Jennings joining the 49ers in this past draft, he’ll likely match up with Tabor in drills. Tabor also will see Dante Pettis in practice, who cooked him for 35-yards in week two of 2018. This presents a few shots at redemption for Tabor. If he can lock down Pettis, Jennings and the other 49er receivers, he’ll earn his spot back in the NFL.

Speed kills and that’s especially true for Tabor. His biggest mistakes happen when he gets burned by faster receivers, or overcompensates for his lack of speed and allows too big a cushion. His 63% completion percentage and three touchdowns allowed on 27 attempts must improve if he wants to stick in the NFL.

But when he’s not stumbling off the break, he has rather good hands and size (6’0, 200). His tackling is also a strength for a cornerback. On 28 tackle attempts, he has just one credited missed tackle.

Although it’s been nothing but struggles since turning pro, Tabor’s collegiate success, knowledge of the defense and special teams ability are reasons to keep him in the fold. If he can improve his footwork and find his lost confidence, he could be a steal for the 49er defense.