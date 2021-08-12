Analyzing Day 13 of the 49ers Quarterback Competition

Breaking down every throw from Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance on Day 13 of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback competition.

Here's what Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance did on Day 13 of the 49ers quarterback competition.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO

He completed 13 of 18 pass attempts (72 percent), and led a one-minute touchdown drive. And of his five incompletions, one was a spike to stop the clock. So he was efficient. But he threw for roughly 105 yards, or merely 5.8 yards per attempt. He was extremely conservative.

Here's the play by play of Garoppolo's practice.

1. Threw a play-action check down pass to Raheem Mostert for 5 yards. Brandon Aiyuk, the first read, was open downfield after running a curl route. Garoppolo saw him but checked down anyway. It was that kind of day.

2. Completed a 5-yard pass to Aiyuk, who beat Jason Verrett with a curl route.

3. Overthrew a deep pass to Travis Benjamin, who ran a post route from left to right. This incomplete pass looked like an exact replica of the one Garoppolo threw five yards past Emmanuel Sanders in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

4. Avoided a sack and scrambled for 4 yards.

5. Completed a 10-yard pass to Aiyuk, who ran a dig route from right to left.

6. On 3rd and 5, completed a 10-yard pass to George Kittle, who beat Jimmie Ward with an out route.

7. On 3rd and 8, got sacked as he completed a 10-yard pass to Sanu, who ran a slant.

8. On 4th and 13, completed a 5-yard check down pass to Mostert.

9. On 3rd and 12, threw a pass to Aiyuk, who ran a curl route, and almost got intercepted by Ward, who dropped the ball.

10. On 4th and 12, threw the ball away. Turnover on downs.

11. On 1st and 10, completed a 4-yard pass to Kittle, who ran a curl route.

12. On 2nd and 6, completed a 7-yard pass to Kittle, who ran a stick route.

13. On 1st and 10, completed an 11-yard pass to Kittle, who ran a dig route.

14. On 1st and 10, completed a 4-yard pass to Mostert, who ran a quick out route from the backfield.

15. On 2nd and 6, threw a pass across the field to Sanu, who ran an out route, and B.W. Webb knocked the ball down.

16. On 3rd and 6, completed a pass to River Cracraft, who beat Jason Verrett with a slant route and ran for 25 yards.

17. On 1st and goal from the 10, Garoppolo spiked the ball to stop the clock.

18. On 2nd and goal from the 10, Garoppolo completed a pass to Trey Sermon, who ran a quick out route to the left and gained 8 yards.

19. On 3rd and goal from the 2, Garoppolo completed a touchdown pass to Aiyuk, who beat Webb with a quick out route.

TREY LANCE

He completed just 8 of 15 passes (53 percent), but also led a one-minute touchdown drive, and threw for 145 yards, or 9.7 yards per attempt, which is excellent. Only one of his completions gained fewer than 15 yards. He was extremely aggressive.

Here's the play by play of Lance's practice.

1. Ran a zone read to the left and gained 5 yards.

2. Completed a 40-yard back-shoulder fade to Cracraft, who beat Dontae Johnson up the left sideline. This throw was breathtaking, and so was the catch.

3. Completed a 15-yard pass to tight end Charlie Woerner, who beat safety Talonoa Hufanga with a post route.

4. Completed a 15-yard pass to Aiyuk, who beat Deommodore Lenoir with a post route.

5. On 3rd and 8, overthrew a deep pass intended for Jauan Jennings.

6. On 3rd and 5, overthrew a check down pass intended for Wayne Gallman.

7. On 3rd and 5, completed a 15-yard pass to Jalen Hurd, who beat Lenoir with a dig route from right to left.

8. On 3rd and 8, ran a zone read to the right and gained 10 yards.

9. On 3rd and 12, got sacked by defensive end Eddy Yarbrough, who beat right tackle Tom Compton.

10. Overthrew a check down pass to Gallman again.

11. On 1st and 10, overthrew a deep pass to Hurd after getting sacked by Yarbrough, who beat Compton again.

12. On 2nd and 10, got his pass batted down at the line of scrimmage by defensive tackle Maurice Hurst.

13. On 3rd and 10, completed a 13-yard pass to Hurd, who beat Hufanga.

14. On 1st and 10, completed a 23-yard pass to Hurd, who ran a dig route from right to left.

15. On 1st and 10, threw the ball away and stopped the clock.

16. On 2nd and 10, threw an incomplete deep pass to Jennings. Lenoir broke it up.

17. On 3rd and 10, completed a 4-yard pass to Dwelley.

18. On 4th and 6, completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dwelley, who beat Hufanga with a slant.