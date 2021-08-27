Analyzing the Final Day of the 49ers Quarterback Competition

Breaking down every throw from Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance on the final day of the 49ers quarterback competition.

SANTA CLARA -- Here's what happened on the final day of the 49ers offseason quarterback competition between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO

Completed only 13 of 22 passes (59 percent), and threw one interception. Finished training camp with 11 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 19 days. Not good at all. Garoppolo got outplayed by the rookie, even though the rookie was far from lights out. The 49ers can start Garoppolo Week 1 if they want, but he probably won't hold onto the job for long.

Here's the play by play of Garoppolo's Thursday.

1. Threw a check down pass late in the left flat to Raheem Mostert, and almost got intercepted by Azeez Al-Shaair. Garoppolo set the tone early for what kind of practice he'd have.

2. Completed a check down pass in the left flat to Deebo Samuel and gained five yards.

3. Sailed a pass over the head of Brandon Aiyuk, who tipped the ball to Jimmie Ward, who dropped the interception.

4. Threw a deep pass to Samuel, but the pass was underthrown and got intercepted by Emmanuel Moseley. It's like Garoppolo wanted to throw his daily interception quickly and get it out of the way.

5. Threw an incomplete pass to Ross Dwelley, who was running up the right seam. Fred Warner was in man-to-man coverage and had inside leverage. Garoppolo needed to throw the ball to Dwelley's outside shoulder. Instead, Garoppolo missed low and inside.

6. Completed a check down pass to Jalen Hurd.

7. Completed a 15-yard pass to Samuel.

8. Completed a 25-yard pass to Trey Sermon. This was Garoppolo's best pass of practice.

9. Completed a 5-yard pass to Kyle Juszczyk.

10. Completed a 20-yard pass to Samuel.

11. Overthrew a deep pass to Mostert, who was open.

12. Underthrew a deep pass to Samuel, who was open up the right sideline. Emmanuel Moseley broke it up. So many of Garoppolo's incomplete passes get knocked down, which is one reason he throws so many picks.

13. Completed a 5-yard pass to George Kittle.

14. On 2nd and 10, threw an incomplete pass to Juszczyk, who was open. The pass was low.

15. On 3rd and 10, threw a pass to Mostert in the right flat and Mostert dropped it.

16. On 2nd and 10, completed a 10-yard pass to Kittle.

17. On 2nd and 10, completed a 6-yard pass to Samuel.

18. On 3rd and 4, threw a lazy play-action pass off his back foot that nearly got intercepted by a linebacker, but Dwelley dove in front of him and made a spectacular catch.

19. While playing with the second-team offense, on 2nd and 9 from the 19-yard line in the red zone, Garoppolo completed a 12-yard pass to Samuel.

20. On 1st and 10 from his 30, Garoppolo rolled right and completed a 9-yard pass to Kittle.

21. On 2nd and 12 from his 39, Garoppolo attempted to throw a screen pass to Samuel, but instead hit Trent Williams in the back while Williams ran downfield to block for Samuel. Extremely accurate throw if Williams was the target.

22. On 3rd and 12 from his 39, Garoppolo checked down to Mostert for 5 yards. A fitting way for Garoppolo to end training camp.

TREY LANCE

Took 3 out of the 5 first-team reps in the red zone, which means he played more with the starters than Garoppolo during that drill. Lance also went 13 for 19 in practice with a rushing touchdown and no interceptions while throwing short passes with touch for a change. He finished camp with 15 touchdowns (12 passing, 3 rushing), and just four interceptions. He's still a work in progress, but he's better than Garoppolo.

Here's the play by play of Lance's Thursday.

1. Got his pass batted down at the line of scrimmage.

2. Completed a check down pass to JaMycal Hasty.

3. Ran a zone read to the right and gained 5 yards.

4. Completed a 5-yard check down pass to Elijah Mitchell.

5. Completed a 10-yard pass over the middle to Mitchell.

6. Completed a 5-yard check down pass to Hasty.

7. Threw a short pass over the head of Richie James Jr., who made zero attempt to catch the ball. Didn't even raise his arms. Just an all-around ugly rep.

8. Completed 5-yard check down pass to Trey Sermon.

9. Completed a 10-yard pass to Samuel.

10. Completed a 5-yard pass to Josh Hokit.

11. Threw an incomplete pass to Mohamed Sanu. The pass landed out of bounds.

12. After holding the ball too long in the pocket and taking a sack, threw downfield to Samuel, and the pass got knocked down by Ambry Thomas.

13. On 2nd and 10, completed a 6-yard pass to MyCole Pruitt.

14. On 3rd and 4, rolled right and fired a 10-yard pass to Pruitt.

15. On 2nd and 10, rolled right and completed a 5-yard pass to Charlie Woerner.

16. On 3rd and 5, sailed a pass over the head of Nsimba Webster. The defense brought an all out blitz, meaning there were no safeties deep to intercept the overthrow.

17. On 2nd and 10, ran a zone read up the middle and gained 5 yards.

18. On 3rd and 5, completed a 10-yard to Travis Benjamin, who beat Thomas. The defense blitzed and Benjamin appeared to be the hot receiver. Lance read the play and found Benjamin instantly.

19. While playing with the first-string offense, on 2nd and 7 from the 17 in the red zone, ran a quarterback draw up the middle and gained 6 yards.

20. While playing with the first-string offense, on 3rd and 1 from the 11 in the red zone, rolled right and completed a 7-yard pass to Kittle.

21. While playing with the first-string offense, on 1st and goal from the 4, overthrew Sanu.

22. While playing with the second-string offense, on 2nd and goal from the 5, ran a zone read up the middle and scored a touchdown.

23. On 2nd and 10 from this 30, completed a 15-yard pass to Jordan Matthews.