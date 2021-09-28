Should the 49ers Sign Todd Gurley?

The 49ers should sign Todd Gurley today.

He's a free agent, and running back currently is the weakest position on the 49ers.

Sunday against the Packers, the 49ers had rookie Trey Sermon, who was awful, plus three other former practice squad players who carried the ball a whopping zero times. The 49ers did not trust them to touch the ball on offense. Which means the 49ers had no run game.

When they had Raheem Mostert, they had a run game, because Mostert is good. The rest of the 49ers running backs are not. Even rookie Elijah Mitchell, who missed the Packers game with a shoulder injury, looks mediocre at best.

The 49ers need to add another running back to their pitiful committee.

Why not Gurley?

Sure, he has an 80-year-old knee, but he's only 27-years old. And although he averaged merely 3.5 yards per carry for the Falcons last season, he appeared in 15 games, rushed 195 times and scored 9 touchdowns. Which means he was durable, unlike the 49ers current running backs. Plus he scored points, and points are always good.

If the 49ers were to sign Gurley, there's a legitimate chance he could lead in the team in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by the end of the season, simply because the other running backs are so injury-prone and/or terrible.

Signing Gurley would cost the 49ers next to nothing. They wouldn't have to trade for him. They simply could offer him a cheap, incentive-based deal, and see what he has left.

It couldn't hurt.