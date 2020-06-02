All49ers
Announcing the 49ers’ All-Decade Team Project

Nick_Newman

Over the next several weeks, the 49ers’ All-Decade team will be announced on a position-by-position basis.

The criteria that factors into the decision making is as follows:

  • Length of Contributions: The amount of time in which a player contributed to the 49ers’ success over the course of the last decade.
  • Production: The statistical numbers a player produced or contributed to on a yearly basis.
  • Impact: The impact a player had on the team on both a game-by-game and season-by-season basis. Impact goes beyond statistical production.
  • Big-Game Performance: The 49ers played in 11 playoff games the past decade. Performances in these games will be taken into consideration.
  • Signature Moments: Any record breaking performance or individually-recognized plays will also be taken into consideration.

There will be a total of 30 players announced to the All-Decade team, as well as a Head Coach.

Here is the layout of the All-Decade roster, and when to expect each position/group to be announced:

  • Special Teams (3 Players) - Thursday, June 4th
  • Secondary (5 Players) - Sunday, June 7th
  • Linebackers (3 Players) - Tuesday, June 9th
  • Defensive Lineman (4) - Thursday, June 11th
  • All-Decade defense recap, and one flex (any defensive position) announcement - Sunday, June 14th
  • Offensive Line (5 Players) - Tuesday, June 16th
  • Tight End (1 Player) / Wide Receiver (3 Players) - Thursday, June 18th
  • Fullback (1 Player) / Running Backs (2 Players) - Sunday, June 21st
  • Head Coach - Tuesday, June 23rd
  • Quarterback (1) - Thursday, June 25th
  • All-Decade offense recap, and one flex (any offensive position) announcement- Sunday, June 28th

Follow along to the All-Decade tracker below!

K:

P:

KR/PR:

Safety:

Safety:

Cornerback #1:

Cornerback #2:

Cornerback #3:

Linebacker:

Linebacker

Linebacker:

Defensive Lineman:

D-Lineman:

D-Lineman:

D-Lineman:

*Defensive Flex*:

Right Tackle:

Right Guard:

Center:

Left Guard:

Left Tackle:

Tight End:

Wide Receiver #1:

Wide Receiver #2:

Wide Receiver #3:

Fullback:

Running Back #1:

Running Back #2:

Quarterback:

*Offensive Flex*:

Head Coach:

