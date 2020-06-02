Announcing the 49ers’ All-Decade Team Project
Nick_Newman
Over the next several weeks, the 49ers’ All-Decade team will be announced on a position-by-position basis.
The criteria that factors into the decision making is as follows:
- Length of Contributions: The amount of time in which a player contributed to the 49ers’ success over the course of the last decade.
- Production: The statistical numbers a player produced or contributed to on a yearly basis.
- Impact: The impact a player had on the team on both a game-by-game and season-by-season basis. Impact goes beyond statistical production.
- Big-Game Performance: The 49ers played in 11 playoff games the past decade. Performances in these games will be taken into consideration.
- Signature Moments: Any record breaking performance or individually-recognized plays will also be taken into consideration.
There will be a total of 30 players announced to the All-Decade team, as well as a Head Coach.
Here is the layout of the All-Decade roster, and when to expect each position/group to be announced:
- Special Teams (3 Players) - Thursday, June 4th
- Secondary (5 Players) - Sunday, June 7th
- Linebackers (3 Players) - Tuesday, June 9th
- Defensive Lineman (4) - Thursday, June 11th
- All-Decade defense recap, and one flex (any defensive position) announcement - Sunday, June 14th
- Offensive Line (5 Players) - Tuesday, June 16th
- Tight End (1 Player) / Wide Receiver (3 Players) - Thursday, June 18th
- Fullback (1 Player) / Running Backs (2 Players) - Sunday, June 21st
- Head Coach - Tuesday, June 23rd
- Quarterback (1) - Thursday, June 25th
- All-Decade offense recap, and one flex (any offensive position) announcement- Sunday, June 28th
Follow along to the All-Decade tracker below!
K:
P:
KR/PR:
Safety:
Safety:
Cornerback #1:
Cornerback #2:
Cornerback #3:
Linebacker:
Linebacker
Linebacker:
Defensive Lineman:
D-Lineman:
D-Lineman:
D-Lineman:
*Defensive Flex*:
Right Tackle:
Right Guard:
Center:
Left Guard:
Left Tackle:
Tight End:
Wide Receiver #1:
Wide Receiver #2:
Wide Receiver #3:
Fullback:
Running Back #1:
Running Back #2:
Quarterback:
*Offensive Flex*:
Head Coach:
