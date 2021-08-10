Arden Key Rounding out to be Valuable Edge Depth for 49ers

Plenty of players have been showing out at 49ers training camp.

One of those players is free agent addition Arden Key. Adding depth to the edge position was crucial for the 49ers with Nick Bosa and Dee Ford returning from injury. While he didn't show much of anything with the Raiders, Key so far is rounding out to be valuable edge depth for the 49ers.

"Arden, he shows up every day," said DeMeco Ryans. "Arden shows up every day around the quarterback a lot. So Arden is a guy who does a good job on the edge when it comes to rushing the passer. As far as being able to bend and close to the quarterback, he does a really good job of that. And he's been more consistent. He's doing a really good job against the run as well, being physical and stout versus the run, which we ask all our guys to do. So I'm pleased with where Arden is now and he'll continue to develop and get better as he continues to just do our technique over and over again.”

It is still early to see him as a pivotal and proven depth player. He still needs to put it on film in an actual game, which we are still weeks away from seeing. Preseason will be the first indication as to how much of a role Key will be utilized and if he will be effective. The 49ers are going to need Key as even Samson Ebukam is still battling an injury. The edge depth needs to ascend.

Key may have underwhelmed with the Raiders, but there is no better place for him to get right than with the 49ers. Having Ryans and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek looking to better him, there is a chance Key revitalizes his career. The same goes for his fellow formers Raiders teammates Maurice Hurst. Both of these players can be effective with the 49ers, so long as they make the most of their opportunities.

"Arden has always had some pass rushing skills," said Kyle Shanahan. "He's a guy we liked coming out of college. We felt very fortunate to get him and [DL Maurice Hurst] Mo at the time we did from Oakland and he's playing some different techniques than he's done in the last couple of years. And I think he's really gravitating to it and learning it and getting better each day.”

Sometimes a change of scenery is all a player needs to get going.

Maybe that is what will optimize Key.