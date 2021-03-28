Are the 49ers Targeting Zach Wilson?

Keep in mind both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch went to Wilson's Pro Day.

Bear with me here.

Most experts expect the first pick in the upcoming draft will be Trevor Lawrence, the second pick will be Zach Wilson and with the third pick, the 49ers will have their choice of Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.

But it's possible the 49ers don't want any of those three. It's possible they traded up to take Wilson.

It seems hard to justify trading three first-round picks plus a third-rounder in 2022 for Jones, Fields or Wilson. Each of them has talent, but none of them will be truly special.

Wilson is the one with the best chance to be special. Wilson is the one who has drawn comparisons to Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. If the 49ers think Wilson is that good, it would make sense for them to trade three first-round picks to get him.

Keep in mind both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch went to Wilson's Pro Day -- they did not go to the Pro Days for Lance or Jones. And just hours after Wilson's Pro Day, the 49ers announced their trade for the No. 3 pick.

Robert Saleh also was at Wilson's Pro Day, because Saleh is the new head coach of the Jets, who own the No. 2 pick. And it's unclear whether they plan to draft a quarterback -- they still have Sam Darnold.

It's possible Saleh told Shanahan the Jets won't draft Wilson, and he'll be available at No. 3.

Or, it's possible the 49ers traded up to No. 3 with the intention of trading up one more time to No. 2, so they can get Wilson.

The 49ers could offer the Jets the No. 3 pick plus the No. 43 pick for No. 2. Or, the 49ers could trade Jimmy Garoppolo for a second-round pick, and trade that with the No. 3 selection to the Jets for No. 2.

Who's to say the 49ers won't make another blockbuster move?

They already made one.