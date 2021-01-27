49ers Re-Sign Jeff Wilson Jr. to One-Year Deal

The 49ers just made their first good personnel move of the offseason.

They announced they re-signed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal through 2021. Wilson Jr. was a restricted free agent.

I like this signing for a couple reasons:

1. I assume it's a bargain. Teams never should spend big money on running backs, but Wilson isn't a big-money running back. He's a steal. And he earned a raise.

2. I assume this signing means the 49ers will not re-sign Tevin Coleman or Jerick McKinnon, which would be phenomenal news, because they're terrible. McKinnon already said he's not coming back. Hooray!

Wilson Jr. always was better than those two, but started getting playing time over them only during the second half of the 2020 season. Wilson Jr. finished 2020 with 126 carries for 600 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns, plus 13 catches for 133 yards and 3 touchdowns. He actually led the team with 10 touchdowns. Impressive.

And now the 49ers have a terrific trio of former undrafted free agent running backs -- Wilson Jr., Raheem Mostert and JaMycal Hasty. And they all complement each other.

Wilson Jr. is the tough runner between the tackles who also runs good routes, catches passes and blocks. He can be a starter. Mostert is the fastest runner in the NFL who also catches passes -- he can be a starter. And Hasty is a prototypical third-down scat back, although he's a powerful little fella.

Sign a few more undrafted rookies, and the 49ers will be set at running back.