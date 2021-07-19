Can the 49ers Defense Survive if DeMeco Ryans Struggles?

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans could find himself struggling at times this season. Do they have the talent to get through that?

DeMeco Ryans has enormous shoes to fill.

Stepping up in place of Robert Saleh will be no easy task. Saleh was a phenomenal defensive coordinator who didn't receive enough credit for the excellent job he did in 2020. Now Ryans has to be able to keep the defense floating around the same level as it was and has been the past two seasons.

However, this is the first time Ryans has been in position to call plays and create gameplans. Plus, there will be times he needs to adjust in the middle of a game, which is ultimately the majority of success for a defensive coordinator. It is only natural for Ryans to have struggling moments this season. It should probably even be expected.

So can the 49ers defense survive if Ryans struggles?

Absolutely.

The 49ers defense is hardly different from last season in terms of talent. Every single starter for them is returning in 2021, which will make things much easier for Ryans. Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, as much as I consider them variables, are factors who can easily tip the scale in Ryans' favor and make it a smoother transition. It also helps that Ryans is keeping the same structure of the defense. The only difference is he is expected to be more aggressive in play-calling and throw some of his own wrinkles with formations.

Even if Ryans has some bad calls, the talent on the defense is good enough to hold its own even without the benefit of the correct call. Fred Warner being the leader of the defense is a safety net for Ryans. If he gaffs, then Warner has a chance to get his squad in a relatively good position to make a play on the ball and limit the damage. You can't forget about the stalwart safeties in Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt who hardly allow explosive plays, so any real damage will moderate at best.

The only way I can see the defense fail to survive is if Ryans has a poor game from start to finish. Meaning he didn't create the ideal gameplan, his play-calling was atrocious, and he didn’t make the "on the fly" adjustments that made Saleh successful last season. Each of these can happen on its own and the 49ers defense could survive with the exception of the adjustments. Failing to make adjustments makes or breaks a defense depending on the game. Ultimately, if it all simultaneously occurs, then they are in trouble.

This season will truly be a sight to see in terms of growth for the 49ers. It isn't just Trey Lance and other rookies who will be interesting to watch, but Ryans' first stint as defensive coordinator. If he starts out shaky, that is okay. You just hope he is able to grow from it and get better as the season progresses.

Otherwise, the talent on the defense will have to carry the full burden.