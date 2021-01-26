Cheap Free Agents the 49ers Should Target, Part 4 — Edge Rushers

Edge rusher is not as big a need as interior offensive line or cornerback. Yet the position enters the offseason with questions.

The San Francisco 49ers’ pass rush should be fine as long as Nick Bosa is healthy and on the roster.

The unit is next in the series “Cheap Free Agents the 49ers Should Sign.” Check out the previous articles on safety, cornerback and linebacker.

Despite Bosa, Dee Ford and Ronald Blair III combining for three games and zero sacks in 2020, the 49ers were able to find a solid pass-rush due to Kerry Hyder Jr.’s breakout.

Hyder led the team with 8.5 sacks, 10 TFLs and 18 QB hits. It would be wise to re-sign him, but he’s due a raise from his one-year, $1.5 million deal.

In addition to Hyder, Jordan Willis, Dion Jordan and Ezekiel Ansah are also slated for unrestricted free agency.

Willis ($904.35K in 2020) and Jordan ($910K) would provide great depth at a reasonable cost. Ansah ($1.45 million) could extend his brief tenure at a similar price as well.

Hyder’s solid play should draw plenty of interest on the open market. In the event Hyder, Willis, or Jordan sign elsewhere, the 49ers must have a few contingency plans to round out their depth.

The player that makes the most sense is Markus Golden.

Golden went unsigned late into the 2020 offseason, despite a 10-sack 2019. He played on a one-year, $3.75 million deal and recorded 4.5 sacks and 20 QB hits for the Giants and Cardinals.

He holds a clear tie to James Bettcher, who was hired by San Francisco this weekend to assist defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans in a “senior defensive role.”

Bettcher was Golden’s defensive coordinator in Arizona (2015-2017) and New York (2018-2019). Golden had 26.5 sacks and 63 QB hits in 51 games over four seasons with Bettcher, and seven sacks and 26 QB hits in two seasons without.

Like defensive line coach Kris Kocurek with Hyder, Bettcher should reunite with Golden and recapture the success from their previous linkups.

The most experienced of the cheap free agents is Vinny Curry. The nine-year veteran was teammates with Ryans in Philadelphia for four seasons, and has 32.5 sacks and 92 QB hits in 123 games (28 starts).

Curry is no lock to return to Philadelphia, as the Eagles moved on from defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and hired Jonathan Gannon.

He would provide veteran leadership off the bench at a reasonable price ($1.3 million in 2020).

The most familiar among the bargain edge-rushers is former 49er Aldon Smith. The 2011 first round pick had 44 sacks in 50 games for San Francisco, but after a season in Oakland, missed the next four years due to off-the-field issues.

Smith returned to the NFL in 2020 with five sacks, 14 QB hits and two fumble recoveries while playing all over Dallas’ line.

Of course there will be human concerns with Smith if he returns to the Bay Area. But if both parties feel comfortable with the reunion, and Smith ($2 million in 2020) is in a favorable environment, there’s no denying the talent he would bring.

Some others that would bolster the unit and should be under $2 million include Denver’s DeMarcus Walker (4.5 sacks in 2020), the Jets’ Tarell Basham (3.5 sacks and 13 QB hits), the Chargers’ Isaac Rochell (2.5 sacks) and Chicago’s Mario Edwards (four sacks).

Whether it’s Golden or Hyder, Smith or Jordan, Curry or Blair, or Rochell or Willis, the 49ers must restock their defensive line this offseason.

