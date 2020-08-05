Cohn Zohn Talks Garoppolo, Reed, Kittle, Lynch and Shanahan

Jimmy Garoppolo spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since the 49ers lost the Super Bowl in February.

He talked about the upcoming season, his surgically-repaired left knee and the fact that the 49ers admitted they considered replacing him this offseason and signing Tom Brady.

"My knee, it's night-and-day compared to where I was last year at this time," Garoppolo said. "This time last year was more getting back into being in a live pocket and having live bullets flying around me. But we're passed that. Haven't really thought about it in a long time. As far the mobility, it's whatever Kyle (Shanahan calls for). I think my knee is in a good position. It's able to do whatever it needs to do at this point."

And here's what Garoppolo said about the Brady report: "When all that was going, you hear about it and things like that but I really wasn't too worried. I'm always confident in my play. I know what I put out there last season. It's all about being confident. It's all part of the business, and I've seen both sides of it."

After Garoppolo's press conference, I did a Cohn Zohn podcast with my dad, former San Francisco Chronicle and Santa Rosa Press Democrat columnist Lowell Cohn, who recently published a book called Gloves Off, which I highly recommend. And no, I'm not biased.

Here's what we said about Garoppolo's knee:

Here's what we said about Garoppolo's demeanor as a quarterback:

Here's what we said about Kyle Shanahan's intelligent, honest answers:

Here's what we said about the Jordan Reed signing from the 49ers' perspective:

Here's what we said about the Jordan Reed signing from fellow tight end George Kittle's perspective:

And here's what we said about why the 49ers have yet to announce John Lynch's contract extension: