The Falcons, Rams, and Chiefs each have something in common from facing the 49ers last season.

They exposed a glaring weakness, which was the interior offensive line. This weakness either cost or nearly cost the 49ers the game in each of these matchups.

These teams ripped off the 49ers' tough-guy masks. They proved the 49ers are beatable if you can dominate their interior offensive line. That is why the 49ers released guard Mike Person and signed Tom Compton.

However, Compton is by no means the answer at guard. Which leaves just one offseason event to address the position.

Could the 49ers draft a guard?

This is a bit of a tricky question, because this draft class isn't filled with an abundance of talent at guard. If there were a profound talent available, I have no doubt the 49ers would consider one at 13.

Unfortunately for them, drafting a guard would make the most sense on Day 3, or even Day 2 should they trade back into it (the 49ers currently have zero picks between Round 1 and 5). A player they could consider should he still be available during the mid- to late-rounds is Matt Hennessy from Temple, because he's so adept when it comes to the zone-run scheme, especially outside-zone.

Hennessy could play right guard, which is the specific position the 49ers will look to improve. Laken Tomlinson has left guard locked up, and center Weston Richburg is set to return for the 2020 season.

However, I do not envision the 49ers looking at guard in this draft. The pressure to learn the system for the rookie would be too great. Given the current pandemic, rookies all over the league will need to hit the ground running, because teams probably won't have OTAs or mini camps.

For now, Daniel Brunskill is the best option at right guard -- he has proven he's a capable starter. Although he did get bullied by Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Still, I sincerely doubt a rookie with hardly an offseason to adapt to the NFL would have done a better job.

If the 49ers were to consider offensive line in this draft, they would be better off going for an offensive tackle. At least that player could potentially replace Joe Staley.

How many times did the 49ers have to shuffle their offensive line last season?

They practically used every combination imaginable, yet their offense hardly skipped a beat. This tidbit from the 49ers season gets forgotten by many, which just makes their 2019 season even more impressive. Every player on that offensive line was ready at all times, and that speaks volumes to the preparation of the players, and the job the coaches did to get these guys setup in successful positions.

The interior offensive line will need to be solidified in 2020. Jimmy Garoppolo loves to attack the middle of the field around 10-yards deep. He cannot stay in the pocket and deliver that pass if pressure comes through the middle.

So the 49ers could take a guard in the very late stages of the draft. But it's not something I see the 49ers pulling the trigger on.