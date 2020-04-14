An Edge Rusher at 13? Where'd That Come From!?

Getting after opposing quarterbacks consistently will be essential if the 49ers want to repeat their 2019 success. When the 49ers are on the clock in the first round of the upcoming draft, they may make a surprising move and draft an edge rusher.

Why would the team do that when there are needs at other positions? Let’s examine.

The importance of getting to the quarterback: The additions of Nick Bosa and Dee Ford made all of the difference in the world for the 49ers in 2019. Their ability to get to opposing quarterbacks completely changed the complexion of the defense.

In 2018, the 49ers ranked 28th in points allowed, tied 22nd in sacks, and 11th in pass defense. In 2019, the 49ers ranked 8th in points allowed, tied 5th in sacks, and 1st in pass defense. Furthermore, the team ranked 2nd in total defense after finishing 13th in 2018.

Having the ability to get to the quarterback makes the positions behind the defensive line easier to play. The 49ers starters in the secondary this past season were all on the team in 2018, as the team made no splashy changes to that part of their defense. However, the secondary performed at a much higher level, simply because they didn’t have to guard opposing receivers as long.

Applying pressure to the quarterback consistently generates lots of poor decision making. As a result of their pressure, the 49ers forced 25 turnovers in 2019 after forcing a league low of 7 in 2018.

A strong pass rush made a remarkable difference for the team last season. But John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan toyed with that pass rush when they traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts last month.

For the 49ers to reach the same level of success in 2020, they should keep doing what they do best. On offense, dominate on the ground. On defense, get to the quarterback. After trading Buckner, they weakened their ability to get after opposing quarterbacks.

The Dee Ford effect: One of the unsung heroes from last year’s pass rush was Dee Ford, who was acquired from the Chiefs for the 49ers’ 2020 2nd round pick. Ford was coming off a career year with the Chiefs, where he posted a career high 13 sacks.

The difference Ford made for the 49ers was very subtle, as he didn’t have the flashy numbers he produced with the Chiefs. Ford played in 14 of the 49ers 19 regular and postseason games, and registered only 7.5 sacks. Despite the fall off in his production, the 49ers were significantly better with Ford on the field.

In the 13 regular season and postseason games where Ford played more than four snaps, the 49ers defense gave up 16.7 points per game while averaging four sacks. When Ford played four snaps or didn’t play at all, the 49ers defense allowed 22.5 points per game while averaging a sack and a half.

Even with the departure of Buckner, the 49ers still have one of the most talented d-lines in football. However, Ford is the team’s only true speed rusher. Having a speed rusher like Ford makes a significant difference for the defense.

Ford is not the most durable player, as he deals with ongoing knee tendinitis. He also missed several games due to a hamstring injury. When healthy, Ford still plays a limited role. Ford only played more than half of the team’s defensive snaps once in the regular season. Despite his limited snaps, the 49ers used Ford very effectively.

Per Over The Cap, Ford is due $17.6 million in 2021 and $18.6 million in 2022/23. However, the team has an out with Ford’s contract after this upcoming season. The 49ers could draft an edge rusher early in the draft to ensure Ford’s speed resembles on the field, even if Ford is hurt. This would also provide a potential replacement for Ford should the 49ers decide they do not want to move forward with his contract.

Draft Options:

K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU: When the 49ers are on the clock with their first pick, they could select an edge rusher like LSU’s K’lavon Chaisson. After Chase Young, Chaisson is largely considered the second best pass rusher in this draft. Still only 20 years old, Chaisson has a lot of room to grow as a pass rusher. Chaisson has all of the physical traits and tools that you look for in an edge player, it is just a matter of getting him to piece everything together. Lance Zurlien, of NFL Network, compared Chaisson to former 49er, Aldon Smith.

From Zierlein: "Possessing an impressive diversity of moldable pass-rushing ingredients and moves, Chaisson has begun putting the recipe together to become a game-altering pass rusher. While some long-limbed rushers lack the bend and leverage to maximize their length, his fluidity and agility allow him to dip, corner, change direction and close in tight quarters or with extended range. He's not a physical run defender and might be a liability early in his career against power. Chaisson's stock has gained momentum with his surging performance matching the elite athletic qualities. It adds up to an increasingly confident projection as an impact pass-rusher with Pro-Bowl potential.".

Adding an athletic edge rusher like Chaisson would immediately bolster an already strong pass rush. In the NFL, you can never have too many pass rushers. Applying pressure to the quarterback is the most important thing to do defensively. Chaisson’s combination of size, speed, and strength would be an excellent compliment to the 49ers pass rush. With Ford’s durability issues, drafting Chaisson would provide an insurance policy if Ford were to get hurt while ensuring their isn’t as large of a fall off defensively in Ford’s absence.

Of course the 49ers have needs at other positions, and the team may go a different route with their first pick. Assuming the team trades down from one of their two 1st round picks, there are intriguing players at the edge position that could be drafted on day two or three of the draft.

Jabari Zurniga, Florida (round 3-4 projection): Zurniga is a very interesting edge prospect that will be available on day two or three of the draft. Zurniga dominated the NFL Combine, where he placed in the top 89th percentile in every major drill. Injuries limited Zurniga to only 188 snaps last season. With those 188 snaps, Zuniga was extremely effective at getting after the quarterback. Pro Football Focus gave Zuniga a 85.7 pass-rush grade and a 90.3 run-stop grade.

Alex Highsmith, Charlotte (round 5-6 projection): Highsmith is looked at as a sleeper in this 2020 edge rushing class. Highsmith dominated for the Charlotte 49ers last season, posting 16 sacks in Conference USA-East. Highsmith was invited to the combine, where he tested well for the most part. Looked at as a bit of a project, Highsmith could contribute as a situational pass rusher in his rookie season. Highsmith does not offer the same sort of potential as a day two or three prospect like Zurniga does, but Highsmith is a solid prospect nonetheless.

A key to the 49ers 2020 season is to replicate their 2019 pass rush to the best of their abilities. Investing in pass rush is never bad, and the 49ers would be wise to invest some of their draft capital in a player who can get after the quarterback.