SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll 49ers Insiders Plus
Search

Dee Ford Leaves 49ers Training Camp Practice with Apparent Leg Injury

Grant Cohn

SANTA CLARA -- Dee Ford left Sunday’s 49ers practice with what appeared to be a calf injury. The 49ers haven’t said what exactly the injury is, but trainers were rubbing Ford’s right calf.

Ford was participating in one-on-one pass rush drills when the injury occurred. He lined up across from right tackle Mike McGlinchey and tried to beat him with a speed move around the edge. Halfway through the rush, Ford started limping. Then he took a long, slow walk to the trainers, who examined him. Then he left the practice field.

Ford, 29, injured his knee during last year’s training camp and had to get a Platelet-Rich Plasma injection to alleviate the pain. But the injection didn’t work, and Ford still struggled through the season. He missed five games and played only 226 defensive snaps (22 percent). But when he played, he was effective, and the 49ers defense was flat-out dominant.

This offseason, Ford told the media his knee feels much better and he plans to play a higher percentage of snaps in 2020. And until he went down on Sunday, Ford had looked slimmer, healthier and more explosive than he did a year ago.

While Ford is out, Dion Jordan will replace him as the 49ers’ designated speed rusher off the bench. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Jordan isn’t half the pass rusher Ford is.

In addition to Ford, Nick Bosa missed his second practice in a row after leaving Friday’s practice early. Still no word on Bosa’s injury, if indeed he has one. Stay tuned for more information.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Matchup of the Day: Javon Kinlaw vs. Colton McKivitz

The matchup of the day at 49ers training camp lasted 60 seconds tops.

Grant Cohn

by

Noonie49

The Good and Not So Good from Day 5 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood out during the fifth practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Grahamreaper

49ers Must Keep Solomon Thomas Exclusively at the Interior

Here's why the 49ers must play Solomon Thomas at defensive tackle and not defensive end.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Boise49erfan

The Good and Not So Good from Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood during the seventh practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Brandon Aiyuk Leaves 49ers Training Camp Practice with Apparent Leg Injury

49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk left practice with with what appears to be a hamstring injury.

Grant Cohn

The Good and Not So Good from Day 6 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood out on Day 6 of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

49ers Matchup of the Day: Trent Williams vs. Nick Bosa

Trent Williams versus Nick Bosa was the matchup of Day 6 at San Francisco 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

49ersrok

Ronald Blair Key To 49ers Defensive Line Depth

Here's why Ronald Blair is essential to the 49ers depth on their defensive line.

Jack Hammer

by

Niner4life41

Despite Recent Signings, Questions Still Surround the 49ers’ Wide Receivers

Here's why the 49ers should sign a wide receiver, particularly Antonio Brown.

Nick_Newman

by

FuShnickens

Five Observations From Day 6 of 49ers Training Camp

Top five observations from Day 6 of San Francisco 49ers training camp.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

bbruneauca