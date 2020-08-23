Dee Ford Leaves 49ers Training Camp Practice with Apparent Leg Injury

SANTA CLARA -- Dee Ford left Sunday’s 49ers practice with what appeared to be a calf injury. The 49ers haven’t said what exactly the injury is, but trainers were rubbing Ford’s right calf.

Ford was participating in one-on-one pass rush drills when the injury occurred. He lined up across from right tackle Mike McGlinchey and tried to beat him with a speed move around the edge. Halfway through the rush, Ford started limping. Then he took a long, slow walk to the trainers, who examined him. Then he left the practice field.

Ford, 29, injured his knee during last year’s training camp and had to get a Platelet-Rich Plasma injection to alleviate the pain. But the injection didn’t work, and Ford still struggled through the season. He missed five games and played only 226 defensive snaps (22 percent). But when he played, he was effective, and the 49ers defense was flat-out dominant.

This offseason, Ford told the media his knee feels much better and he plans to play a higher percentage of snaps in 2020. And until he went down on Sunday, Ford had looked slimmer, healthier and more explosive than he did a year ago.

While Ford is out, Dion Jordan will replace him as the 49ers’ designated speed rusher off the bench. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Jordan isn’t half the pass rusher Ford is.

In addition to Ford, Nick Bosa missed his second practice in a row after leaving Friday’s practice early. Still no word on Bosa’s injury, if indeed he has one. Stay tuned for more information.