Deebo Samuel has Evolved During 49ers' Super Bowl Run

When training camp commenced towards the end of July, Kyle Shanahan challenged his wide receivers to step up. He wanted someone to answer the call and fully establish themselves as the team's No. 1 receiving threat. It was critical that a player rose to the occasion so that it would alleviate the pressure off of George Kittle.

The 49ers needed another outlet if Kittle was ever erased from a game. That call would not be answered until the middle of the season when rookie Deebo Samuel started to emerge.

Before Emmanuel Sanders was acquired, the progressive steps that Samuel took was evident. It only became amplified once Sanders arrived to help smooth down the rough edges of the rookie out of the University of South Carolina.

Because of that, the 49ers became a dangerous passing offense that would make them the most balanced offense in the league. It is why the 49ers are currently on this Super Bowl run, which has aided Deebo Samuel to evolve from a rookie. He now looks like a player with multiple years under his belt. You could not tell he was a rookie from the high stakes games he has shown up in.

Samuel has come a long way from training camp, which is something wide receivers coach Wes Welker elaborated on.

"He's worked his tail off ya'know. It's been a learning process for him, but he listens and very coachable. He's finally getting to the point where he is becoming a real threat out there. It's been fun to see."

A real threat indeed. When a defense wants to prioritize Kittle and Sanders, Samuel is the one that makes them pay and sometimes even Kendrick Bourne.

Welker isn't the 49ers' only receivers coach who has been impressed with Samuel. Miles Austin has seen the leaps and bounds that the rookie has taken since training camp. "He brings the right attitude and energy to work everyday." He said. "He handles criticism well. He does everything he's asked and even if he might mess up, he handles it and corrects it to be better the next time.

The acquisition of Sanders looks better and better through each passing week. Not just because they added a talented player, but because of his leadership. Sanders took this young receiver group under his wing to get them in the right form. It also made the jobs of Welker and Austin much easier.

"You can talk about it so much as a coach of, 'Hey you gotta play harder on this. Hey you gotta do this.' All these different things that you would talk about, but until somebody's next to him that's a vet whose had success in the league and made a lot of money - until they're at there showing them, he doesn't truly know. So having Emmanuel there just to show them how important every single play is has been huge for us."

Samuel isn't the only player that benefits greatly from Sanders. Bourne is just as susceptible to the benefit and is likely why he has been such a reliable redzone target for Jimmy Garoppolo. The addition of Sanders cannot be overstated as it allowed the young players to ascend, while giving Garoppolo some new toys to play with.

"Just him (Emmanuel Sanders) bringing his level of veteranship into the locker room and essentially the receiver room just rubs off on everybody the right way."

Bringing in Sanders was an enormous win for the 49ers who needed an addition at the position for multiple reasons. However, Samuel has always had the talent. He just needed the time and one veteran to unhinge his potential. During the lead up to the NFL draft, Samuel was regarded as the best receiver to some draft experts.

Now that he has had the big game moments to show off that potential, it's no wonder why some viewed him as such back in April. This extended run will only benefit Samuel who is getting reps against top tier talent in pressurized moments. His player bio may read rookie, but don't be mistaken. Samuel has evolved from his rookie status into a wily veteran.