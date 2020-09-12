Jordan Reed is primed for a Big Game on Sunday

The second-year standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel is not going to play Week 1 versus the Arizona Cardinals. So, which of the San Francisco 49ers receiving threats will have a big game?

George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and maybe Kendrick Bourne could have a big game in their own right. But Jordan Reed is the player I’d anticipate having a big game.

What determines a “big game”?

Multiple aspects can determine a big game. Between a mixture of receptions, yards and touchdowns -- it doesn’t necessarily have to be all three. Whether it’s 10 receptions for 100 yards and zero touchdowns, or 4 receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns, both scenarios are big games.

So why Reed?

The Arizona defense surrendered 16 touchdowns to tight ends last season. That’s really bad. I do see a scenario where the 49ers can get into the red zone at least on three different occasions.

For whatever reason Kyle Shanahan hasn’t utilized Kittle enough in the red zone. Plus, if you're Arizona, are you going to use your best tight end coverage man on Kittle or Reed? I think that’s an easy answer.

Reed has looked great in camp and the 49ers best man-to-man coverage safety couldn’t slow him down either.

Mix that in with Arizona’s second- or third-best candidate to cover tight ends since Kittle will garner the best, and it could easily be a field day for Reed. It may have happened only once in his career but Reed is someone who scored 11 touchdowns in a season before and once again based on training camp he hasn’t lost much of a step if any.

Patrick Peterson is likely to shadow Aiyuk and Kittle will be guarded by either De’Vondre Campbell, Isaiah Simmons or Budda Baker and maybe even a double team including two of the three listed. Shanahan is wonderful at exposing the weaker matchups and that’s what Reed will get this Sunday against a team that gave up 16 touchdowns to tight ends.

Considering the scenario, a 6 catch, 55 yard and 2 touchdown day wouldn’t be out of the realm for a guy like Reed.