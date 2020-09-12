SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Jordan Reed is primed for a Big Game on Sunday

Leo Luna

The second-year standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel is not going to play Week 1 versus the Arizona Cardinals. So, which of the San Francisco 49ers receiving threats will have a big game?

George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and maybe Kendrick Bourne could have a big game in their own right. But Jordan Reed is the player I’d anticipate having a big game.

What determines a “big game”?

Multiple aspects can determine a big game. Between a mixture of receptions, yards and touchdowns -- it doesn’t necessarily have to be all three. Whether it’s 10 receptions for 100 yards and zero touchdowns, or 4 receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns, both scenarios are big games.

So why Reed?

The Arizona defense surrendered 16 touchdowns to tight ends last season. That’s really bad. I do see a scenario where the 49ers can get into the red zone at least on three different occasions.

For whatever reason Kyle Shanahan hasn’t utilized Kittle enough in the red zone. Plus, if you're Arizona, are you going to use your best tight end coverage man on Kittle or Reed? I think that’s an easy answer.

Reed has looked great in camp and the 49ers best man-to-man coverage safety couldn’t slow him down either.

Mix that in with Arizona’s second- or third-best candidate to cover tight ends since Kittle will garner the best, and it could easily be a field day for Reed. It may have happened only once in his career but Reed is someone who scored 11 touchdowns in a season before and once again based on training camp he hasn’t lost much of a step if any.

Patrick Peterson is likely to shadow Aiyuk and Kittle will be guarded by either De’Vondre Campbell, Isaiah Simmons or Budda Baker and maybe even a double team including two of the three listed. Shanahan is wonderful at exposing the weaker matchups and that’s what Reed will get this Sunday against a team that gave up 16 touchdowns to tight ends.

Considering the scenario, a 6 catch, 55 yard and 2 touchdown day wouldn’t be out of the realm for a guy like Reed. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Playoff and Super Bowl Predictions

Here's who will make the playoffs, who will win the Super Bowl and where the 49ers will finish in 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

SteveLD

5 Burning Questions For Week 1

Here are the five burning questions that will determine whether the San Francisco 49ers will beat the Arizona Cardinals Week 1.

Jack Hammer

by

Boise49erfan

The First Play 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan will Call against the Cardinals

The Cohn Zohn debates which play 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will call first against the Arizona Cardinals.

Grant Cohn

by

Loyl49er

The Top-Secret Dinner between the 49ers and Jadeveon Clowney that Never Happened

A reporter staked out Fleming's Steakhouse for a top-secret meeting between the 49ers and Jadeveon Clowney that never happened.

Grant Cohn

13 Reasons the 49ers are Better than the Cardinals and should Beat them

Here are 13 reasons why the San Francisco 49ers are better than the Arizona Cardinals and should beat them Week 1.

Grant Cohn

by

Boise49erfan

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Sounds Less than Confident Heading into Week 1 vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury sounds less than confident heading into Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

JB003

49ers Season Prediction: Super Bowl or Bust

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers will return to the Super Bowl this season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Deebo Samuel Out, Brandon Aiyuk and Ben Garland Questionable for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Deebo Samuel is out, Brandon Aiyuk and Ben Garland are questionable and Tevin Coleman may not play for the 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals.

Grant Cohn

Cardinals @ 49ers: Week One Odds and Predictions

Predicting whether the San Francisco 49ers will cover the spread against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nick_Newman

5 Players to Watch in 49ers' Week 1 Matchup With Arizona

Here are the top five players to watch when the San Francisco 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals Week 1.

Maverick Pallack

by

Mitchell Alan