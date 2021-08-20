Deebo Samuel Leaves the 49ers' Joint Practice with an Injury

COSTA MESA -- Here's who stood out during the second joint practice between the 49ers and the Chargers. I'm starting with the not so good today, because it's news. And keep in mind, I didn't see much of the defense again today. It played on a far field.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Left practice early with an undisclosed injury. Either he reaggravited the groin pull that kept him out of a couple practices earlier in camp, or he injured something else. Either way, this is the second time he has hurt himself in 17 practices. Not good. Seems like he will continue to injure himself as the season and his career progress. He's a good player when healthy, but he's injury prone, which means the 49ers might not keep him past his first contract.

2. Safety Talanoa Hufanga.

I didn't see much of the defense, but every time I looked across the field to check it out, Hufanga gave up a touchdown in the red zone. I saw him give up two, and I didn't watch for long. Hufanga replaced Tavon Wilson, who had a veteran's day off. Seems like Hufanga isn't ready to start yet.

THE GOOD

1. Head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Finally gave Trey Lance his first full drive with the 49ers first-string offense. It took only 17 practices and 10 interceptions from Jimmy Garoppolo, but hey, Shanahan made the move eventually. Give him credit. Yesterday, I asked Shanahan if he needs to see Lance play with the starters before he can figure out which quarterback gives the 49ers the best chance to win. Shanahan said no. I guess he meant yes.

2. Running back Raheem Mostert.

Scored a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play of practice. Mostert started out to his left, then quickly cut back to his right, bounced outside the tackle box and sprinted away from everyone. He's so good.

3. Running back JaMycal Hasty.

Caught a touchdown pass from Lance in the red zone. After practice, George Kittle compared Hasty to Jeff Wilson Jr. -- high praise. I predict Hasty will make the team.

4. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Caught three passes and dropped none. Also has made it through 17 practices without getting injured, unlike Samuel. Aiyuk's future is tremendously bright.

5. Wide receiver Richie James Jr.

Actually caught a pass from Lance today. James ran a deep out, Lance fired the ball as hard as he could, and James caught it. I was freaking shocked. Maybe James will make the team after all.

Check out this video of the 49ers offense facing the Chargers defense in 7 on 7 drills from today's practice: