Deion Sanders Believes 49ers Should Sign Tom Brady

Yet another person has floated the topic of the San Francisco 49ers moving from Jimmy Garoppolo. Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is the latest person to back the idea of the 49ers signing Tom Brady. Sanders explained during the broadcast of the NFL scouting combine as to why he believes the 49ers should go after the goat.

"Why not?" Said Sanders. "Okay. Let me tell you something, San Francisco has a window of opportunity. You as well as I know that window closes, expeditiously. You gotta seize it right now. I love Garoppolo, trust me. Tom Brady’s the quarterback of the Super Bowl? I feel like there’s a different outcome."

Brady to the 49ers is a highly unlikely scenario, if not outright silly. Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have been more than outspoken about their belief and support of Garoppolo. Sanders believing the Niners should target Brady is not the first time this idea has been brought up.

Last month, Bill Barnwell of ESPN discussed the idea of the 49ers potentially bringing in Brady. An idea that I have been wholeheartedly against as acquiring Brady over Garoppolo should be considered a downgrade.

Unfortunately, this is just one of the criticisms that Garoppolo have to endure for the entire offseason due to his poor fourth-quarter performance. Clearly, the recency bias is strong with the evaluation of his talent. Critics have already started to nitpick some of his poor games to help support the idea.

The only way to erase it is for Garoppolo to come back stronger than ever in 2020. Until then, he will just have to accept the narratives that are being thrown out there like with Brady.

The Brady frenzy will never end as he is the most reputable figure to hit free agency in a long time. At least this idea of him going to the 49ers will end once he finally strikes a deal with a team.