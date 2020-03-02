All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Deion Sanders Believes 49ers Should Sign Tom Brady

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Yet another person has floated the topic of the San Francisco 49ers moving from Jimmy Garoppolo. Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is the latest person to back the idea of the 49ers signing Tom Brady. Sanders explained during the broadcast of the NFL scouting combine as to why he believes the 49ers should go after the goat.

"Why not?" Said Sanders. "Okay. Let me tell you something, San Francisco has a window of opportunity. You as well as I know that window closes, expeditiously. You gotta seize it right now. I love Garoppolo, trust me. Tom Brady’s the quarterback of the Super Bowl? I feel like there’s a different outcome."

Brady to the 49ers is a highly unlikely scenario, if not outright silly. Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have been more than outspoken about their belief and support of Garoppolo. Sanders believing the Niners should target Brady is not the first time this idea has been brought up.

Last month, Bill Barnwell of ESPN discussed the idea of the 49ers potentially bringing in Brady. An idea that I have been wholeheartedly against as acquiring Brady over Garoppolo should be considered a downgrade. 

Unfortunately, this is just one of the criticisms that Garoppolo have to endure for the entire offseason due to his poor fourth-quarter performance. Clearly, the recency bias is strong with the evaluation of his talent. Critics have already started to nitpick some of his poor games to help support the idea. 

The only way to erase it is for Garoppolo to come back stronger than ever in 2020. Until then, he will just have to accept the narratives that are being thrown out there like with Brady. 

The Brady frenzy will never end as he is the most reputable figure to hit free agency in a long time. At least this idea of him going to the 49ers will end once he finally strikes a deal with a team.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: 49ers Working on Getting Deal Done With Arik Armstead

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have been outspoken about their desire to retain Arik Armstead. They know the type of player that he is and what he was able to do for the team last season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Dillon88

Watch: 49ers' George Kittle, Jerry Rice Motivate Rich Eisen in 40-Yard Dash

All-Pro George Kittle and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice were in Indianapolis to push Rich Eisen in his annual 40-yard dash at the combine.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: A.J. Green to be Franchised Tag, 49ers Lose Free Agent Target

The wide receiver market just got trimmed down as one of the biggest names at the position will not be made available. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has reported that the Cincinnati Bengals will use the franchise tag on star receiver A.J. Green if the two sides cannot agree to a deal.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Post-Combine Wide Receivers: Three Risers and Fallers

The San Francisco 49ers are in need of a wide receiver and now that the NFL Combine is over for the position group, it’s time to take a look at who rose to the occasion and who fell flat.

Matt Holder

49ers Free Agency: Three Cost Effective Options at Cornerback

While the position is still relatively strong, the 49ers need to address cornerback this offseason and it all starts with free agency. Here are three cost effective options for the 49ers to consider at cornerback.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

49ers may be Mexico Bound Next Season

49ers General Manager John Lynch could be getting his wish of playing in Mexico City next season. The Arizona Cardinals are officially set to host a regular season game there, which means the 49ers are very well a potential opponent.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Five Overlooked 49ers From 2019

The 49ers’ 2019-2020 season was one of their best in recent history, coming just six minutes shy of a Super Bowl title. To get to the Super Bowl, teams need production from up and down the roster.

Maverick Pallack

by

PWillis Is a HOF

49ers Always Believed Raheem Mostert was More Than Special Teamer

One of the greatest stories from the 2019 season for the San Francisco 49ers was the emergence of running back Raheem Mostert. From journeyman to high-caliber starter. The 49ers always knew running back Raheem Mostert was a special player.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Five Players 49ers Should Cut to Free up Cap Space

It is no secret that the 49ers are also looking to get extensions for George Kittle and DeForest Buckner done this year. As a result, creating cap room should be a priority for San Francisco, and here we look at five players the 49ers should cut this offseason.

nicholasmcgee

49ers' Draft Spot Puts Them in Precarious Situation

One of the limited downsides of the 49ers making the Super Bowl is that they will be picking 31st overall in the first round of the NFL draft in Las Vegas. It is a complete role reversal from last years draft where the 49ers were picking second overall.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08