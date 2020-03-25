All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Did the 49ers Overpay for Arik Armstead?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

On the very first day of free agent tampering period, the San Francisco 49ers locked up defensive lineman Arik Armstead. It was a deal that the two sides have been wanting to get done since the offseason started.

Five-years, $85 million with $48.5 million guaranteed is the finalized deal between the two sides. In response to re-signing Armstead, the 49ers would trade defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

It was a trade that gave the impression that the Niners chose Armstead over Buckner. In a way, they did end up doing as Buckner's contract details with the Colts were revealed to be four-years, $84 million, with $56.4 million guaranteed.

Buckner's deal is easily well out of the 49ers' price range. However, his deal may look more fair compared to Armstead. With a questionable injury history and only one elite season, Armstead's deal could be viewed as an overpay.

So did the 49ers overpay for Armstead? Pro Football Focus sure believes so in their in latest article regarding overpaid contracts from free agency.

Arik Armstead saw limited action in the first three seasons of his NFL career from 2015-17, playing fewer than 400 snaps each year and performing pretty average as a pass-rusher. His pass-rush grade in that stretch sat right at the 50th percentile. Armstead then went on to rank 35th of 101 edge defenders in pass-rush grade in 2018 and 27th of 106 in 2019. Armstead is a good player and tremendous athlete, but he is now getting an average $17 million per year — among the 10 highest-paid edge defenders — yet he hasn’t proven to be an elite pass-rusher. He’s a safe, reliable player you’d want on your line, but not for that kind of cheddar.

PFF raises fair points about the signing of Armstead. His overall body of work does not warrant the money he was given, especially compared to Buckner. However, the deal for Armstead isn't as cut-and-dry as it seems. 

This is a deal that is actually in favor of the 49ers. The first couple of years in his deal doesn't impact the salary-cap so heavily. And with the cap expected to increase tremendously due to the newly ratified CBA, his contract becomes more and more team friendly. Whereas Buckner's would have hit the 49ers harder.

The Niners had to make a choice and they opted for the best pathway towards long-term success. Comparing the two player's deals side-by-side exclusively does not work. You have to include the other benefits the trade of Buckner gave the 49ers. 

San Francisco gained the No. 13 pick, retained the more versatile player in Armstead and freed up good chunk of cap space. That cap space would allow the 49ers to re-sign safety Jimmie Ward and other key role players. 

All that is crucial to consider and factor into the analyzing of Armstead's deal.

Did the 49ers overpay for Armstead? Not at all. 

It is certainly a gamble to give him that cash, but practically every lucrative deal is a gamble. At least the 49ers benefited greatly from everything that followed after locking him up for the next five-years.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the 49ers Wait Until Pick No. 31 to Draft a Wide Receiver?

Now that the 49ers have the No. 13 pick everything is on the table. San Francisco can now go after the more polished draft prospects. The position of interest here has been wide receiver.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Toosaucy

Report: DT Sheldon Day Will Leave 49ers to Sign With Colts

Another defensive tackle of the San Francisco 49ers is set to join the Indianapolis Colts. Sheldon Day has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Colts to reunite him with DeForest Buckner per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.INLINETwitter

Jose Luis Sanchez III

SI Daily Cover: How do you cover sports when their entire existence is…

Jose Luis Sanchez III

NFL Draft 2020: Three Positions 49ers Should Target With Pick No. 13

The San Francisco 49ers knew that when they were entering the offseason that their draft status was unappealing. It was bleak to say the least.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Grading the 49ers' Moves in Free Agency

Making a lot of moves in free agency was never going to be apart of the San Francisco 49ers' plan. They wanted to keep as many of their players on the team who were set to be free agents.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

Report: 49ers Sign Deep Threat WR Travis Benjamin

The wide receiver position is the most glaring position of need for the San Francisco 49ers now that Emmanuel Sanders has officially left for New Orleans. That is why the team has reportedly signed former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Make Signing of Jimmie Ward Official

Today, the 49ers made the signing of Ward official. General manager John Lynch issued a statement on the transaction.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

What the 49ers Trade of DeForest Buckner Exemplifies

The trade of Buckner exemplifies the 49ers' outlook on the future and the entirety of their roster. SI's Albert Breer is on the money when he says the 49ers have a "global picture" regarding the roster.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Sign LB Joe Walker to One-Year Deal

For only the second time since free agency officially kicked off, the San Francisco 49ers will be signing a player from outside the organization. Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Joe Walker has struck a one-year deal with the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers have signed DL Kerry Hyder, formerly of the Cowboys. Hyder had the best season of his career under DL coach Kris Kocurek.

Jose Luis Sanchez III