Didn't Execute: Post-Week 13 Under Reaction

The San Francisco 49ers had an opportunity to close the gap in the NFC Wild Card picture but they didn't execute.

During the 49ers post-game presser, the phrase of the night after being out-classed by the Buffalo Bills was “didn’t execute.” Not only did the team not execute on the field -- they didn’t execute in the NFC Playoff Race standings. The 49ers had a solid opportunity to go in a three-way tie with the Vikings and Cardinals for the seventh seed. Instead, that opportunity fell through their hands quicker than holding your palms underwater.

The secondary will bounce back.

The missed coverage assignments shot this team in the foot in any hopes of keeping this game competitive. Although having missed assignments when facing a dual quarterback like Josh Allen isn’t uncommon. Fortunately for this secondary, the next two opposing quarterbacks are mere opposites of Allen (Alex Smith and Andy Dalton).

Tarvarius Moore specifically had a type of game as if he were the other Golden Eagle, Nick Mullens, filling in as the high safety. Considering we haven’t seen Moore play such a horrendous assignment football, I would feel comfortable saying Moore will not look that bad in any of the four games left this season.

Tough to bring down.

The 49ers front seven created pressure but when it was time to execute the sack, I had a better chance of hitting jackpot at the Casino. Even if they got a hand on Allen, it was as if Allen was a mobile Ben Roethlisberger.

If you still are hoping for a playoff push, then I should note Washington or Dallas doesn’t have a mobile Roethlisberger on their roster. Translation: the quarterback pressures should have a higher chance of executing.

Better Days ahead.

Monday’s game had a Miami-like vibe to it defensively. Buffalo had an outstanding game plan and never let their foot off the pedal. Despite the slaughtering, San Francisco still has a good, not 2019-level good, but good-enough defense to keep them in games.

Nick Mullens looked to be in a good rhythm until he forced somethings because that’s what you do when a game is out of reach.

The rollercoaster season between losing out for a draft pick or contending for a playoff spot has a solid chance to continue with two NFC East opponents up next on the schedule.