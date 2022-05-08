Does Brock Purdy Stand a Chance to Make 49ers' 53-Man Roster?

Brock Purdy has the odds stacked against him when it comes to making the 49ers' final cuts.

The selection of Brock Purdy was a bit interesting from the 49ers.

While he was the final pick of the NFL draft, you would have thought the 49ers could have looked elsewhere to fill a position of need. But clearly, the 49ers liked him enough to take draft him as "Mr. Irrelevant" with the No. 262 pick.

“He knows how to play the position well. He's got a ton of reps." said Kyle Shanahan at his post-draft presser. "You're not looking on what you can develop him into, you're looking at, this guy knows how to play the position, let's see how he can do it at this level."

Sure Kyle. Let's see exactly how he can do it at this level, which I am sure won't be long. Purdy has an uphill battle going into training camp. Being that he was taken with the last pick of the draft, the 49ers can have zero qualms with letting him go for the final cuts following training camp. Not to mention the competition that is around him.

So does Purdy stand a chance to make the 49ers' 53-man roster?

Not at all.

Look, I could care less what a team does with their seventh-round pick. It really means nothing. But they basically just wasted a pick on Purdy. He is not making the final cuts. The 49ers gave Nate Sudfeld $2 million guaranteed. A clear indication that he will make the 53-man roster and be the backup to Trey Lance.

Now, Shanahan could roll with three quarterbacks as he always does. But that was only because of the lack of availability with Jimmy Garoppolo. He needed depth there out of necessity than a luxury.

And speaking of Garoppolo, do not rule out that the 49ers retain him going into the regular season as well. If that scenario plays out, then Purdy is definitely not going to make the team.The 49ers were better off spending that final pick literally anywhere else. Yet, Shanahan likes Purdy because he is reminded of Nick Mullens with him.

"I think there's some traits that were very similar to Nick Mullens. He was a four-year starter, who played at a very high level in college and people want to know how he can do it at this level and that's probably why we got him where we did, but this is a very hard position to play and he does it extremely consistent. I love how balanced he is in the pocket, I love that he'll hang in there, doesn't need good protection to get rid of the ball and usually if someone's open he gets the ball to the right spot.”

Shanahan sounds like he thoroughly watched tape on Purdy. Quite a waste of time really when the best case scenario is he ends up on the practice squad.