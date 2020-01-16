49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Emmanuel Sanders Doesn't Sense Nervousness in 49ers' Young Receivers

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Saturday's divisional playoff game was nothing new to veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who has played in a handful of playoff games to go along with a Super Bowl ring.

However, the vast majority of 49er players had never been in a playoff game before, especially the young receivers. That inexperience was believed to be a downside for this team leading up to their matchup with the Vikings. 

Clearly, that inexperience did not matter after the way the 49ers dominated them. Now the 49ers are set to play in the NFC championship game at Levi's Stadium. If nerves didn't get to them in that game, surely it will be felt in a game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line right? 

That would be false according to Sanders. When he was asked at today's presser regarding nervousness impacting the young receivers Sanders answered,“I don't think they even know truthfully, I'm telling you, the locker room is just so loose." He said.

"I feel like we have a great core of guys. Obviously, the young guys, you look at Kendrick Bourne last week and how he performed and how he was even acting how he made a catch, smiling, having a good time and then Deebo making plays. Those guys just being themselves. I've been enjoying being around them because they don't even feel the pressure. They don't even know what's going on. They are just playing football and having fun and I think that, you know, sometimes when you get in this game at this level, you forget about the fun part of it. You take it way too serious, and like I said, I've been enjoying being around those guys because they definitely are at the core football, which is a game and they make it fun. So, we're going to continuously do that and have fun.”

Being loose is exactly what this team exuded in the divisional playoff game. A major reason why is thanks to having someone like Sanders in that locker room who has been there. The same goes for Richard Sherman, Joe Staley and Dee Ford who have a ton of playoff experience. It isn't just Sanders that can affect the mentality of the receivers and other younger players. Having a core of veterans has definitely helped.

But perhaps an enormous reason, aside from having veteran teammates, is that these players are already battle hardened for the playoffs. The 49ers have played in multiple high stakes games that resembled a playoff environment. Not to mention that most of those high stakes games went down to the wire. The playoffs is not some sort of different realm for these players. They have practically been playing playoff football since mid-November.

Having played in so many close games contributes immensely to this young and inexperience team. It's why Sanders described the vibe of the young receivers as loose and fun. They have already played in a bunch of playoff games and now that they official just played in one, now that stigma of the pressure in a playoff game is broken. 

Of course, things could always get sour for some of them on Sunday. Either they could wake up on the wrong side entering the game or they have one mistake that completely demoralizes them. It is always possible that it could happen, but I have little doubt in my mind that it will. Every one of these young receivers, or even all of the young players are mentally tough enough for this game.

Their hunger for winning and performing to the best of their ability far exceeds any nerves that they would have. The 49ers didn't make it this far by having players that are afraid of the moment. They have constantly proved that they are ready for anything and will run through any wall that presents themselves.

Between them and a trip to the Super Bowl, they must get through one final wall in the form of the Green Bay Packers. A wall that they are more than happy to break down.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the 49ers Don't Need George Kittle to Fill the Stat Sheet

Dominating the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional playoff game was an impressive feat by the San Francisco 49ers. It is even more impressive when you realize that tight end George Kittle hardly put up any numbers on the stat sheet.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers Stock Report: 3 Risers, Fallers Heading Into NFC Championship

Quick work was made of the Minnesota Vikings in Saturday’s divisional playoff game for the San Francisco 49ers. Such a dominant performance from the 49ers aided some players in raising in their stock, while some players had their stock take a hit going into the NFC championship.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers' Bosa, Greenlaw Earn All-Rookie Honors

The Pro Football Writers of America have announced that San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw have earned All-Rookie honors for the season. Along being named to the All-Rookie team, Bosa was also named the defensive rookie of the year as well as the overall rookie of the year.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers' George Kittle Sits out Practice With Ankle Soreness

San Francisco 49ers' All-Pro tight end George Kittle sat out today's practice due to an ankle injury per the team's practice report. A team spokesman from the 49ers revealed to the local media that Kittle was experiencing soreness from his ankle.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Dee Ford's Return Provides Spark for 49ers' Pass Rush

Racking up sacks was scarce for the 49ers in December. With Dee Ford back in the line up, it is clear that his impact provides a spark for the 49ers' pass rush.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Three Things We Learned From the 49ers' 27-10 Win Over Vikings

In it's first ever time hosting a divisional playoff game, Levi's Stadium bared witness to a dominating victory from the San Francisco 49ers. For a team without playoff experience, they sure showed us all a lot against the Vikings. Here are the three things we learned from the 49ers' victory.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Vikings at 49ers: Live Updates and Analysis

Playoff football is in full effect for the San Francisco 49ers who will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings in the first ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium. Follow along for live updates and analysis on today's game.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

ScottKennedy

49ers set to Host Packers in NFC Championship Game

It's official. The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. This will be the second time this season that these two teams will meet.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Dillon88

49ers-Packers Tickets Prices are Third Highest This Decade

If you're looking to attend the NFC championship game between the 49ers and Packers, then you will need to excavate your wallet. Early ticket prices are showing it as the highest priced ticket in 49ers history.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Who is the Ideal Opponent for the 49ers in the NFC Title Game?

With one game standing between the San Francisco 49ers and the Super Bowl, the question arises: Which team is a more favorable matchup, the Seahawks or the Packers?

Matt Holder

by

Dillon88