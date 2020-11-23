Eric Davis Evaluates 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Former 49ers All Pro cornerback Eric Davis mostly said positive things about Kyle Shanahan's performance this season during my latest live stream.

"He has done a great job," Davis said. "Look at what he's playing with. No one goes into the season with the intent of playing with all their backups. If so, they'd be your starters."

Davis said Shanahan has gotten the most out of the talent he has this season. But Davis takes issue with one decision Shanahan made last week -- the decision to go for it on fourth and 1. The 49ers ran up the middle, lost yards and turned the ball over on downs.

Here's what Davis said about that decision:

DAVIS: "It was bad timing. Coaches don't win games. They don't. Maybe one or two. Players win games. A coach's job is to put you in position to do all the right things. The really good coaches in this league are going to make an adjustment. They're going to understand now is the time to go for it, now is the time to kick it away. These decisions you make are going to help you win those extra one or two games.

"I just feel at that time, you look at the team, the pressure that was on them, a close game, everything that was happening was leading to panic on the Saints part, and he let them off the hook. He had all the momentum. Kick the ball in that situation. The defense was controlling the Saints offense. You gave them a chance to get the momentum going. You gave them an opportunity to say, 'OK, they don't want it, so we'll take it.'"

