Eric Davis Explains why the 49ers Should Build their Defense Outside In

I've often debated with 49ers fans about the best way to build a defense -- from front to back, or from back to front.
I believe the best way to build a defense is back to front, meaning I would prioritize the defensive backfield and coverage over the defensive line and pressure.

I recently asked former 49ers All Pro cornerback Eric Davis how he would build a defense. His answer was fascinating.

DAVIS: "George Siefert told me this, and I believe it, and it's the way I would build a team. And it's funny that this is how he saw it, because every single year he drafted a big human being. He always drafted large people. If I were the GM, I'd always try to get a large human being, simply because you can't coach that. You can't teach that. If I find this 6-5, 330-pound guy who runs a 4.5, I want one of those. Give me one of those every Christmas.

"But this is what George said, and I believe it, and it's my philosophy. I look at the way the game has morphed -- build it outside in, offensively and defensively. And this is why. If I can play your wide receivers one on one, then I can stack the middle. If I can play your receivers one on one, you're not going to run the ball, because I can play a nine-man front. I can have everybody keying in on the run, and I can let those receivers be covered one on one.

"Vice versa, if you can't cover my wide receivers one on one, I dictate everything that you have to do defensively, because you have to double my guys. And if you have to double my guys, I'm always going to be in a position to outnumber you in the box and run the ball. So you build it outside in. And you've seen that this year with Robert Saleh. Even with all the guys getting hurt, the emergence of Jason Verrett (has helped). And if you get two guys who can cover, now I can blitz. If I don't have a front four that can get there, I can add five or six. But that's only if my corners can play one on one. So you have to find guys that can cover. It's that simple."

Watch the interview below:

