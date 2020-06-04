Expectations for Nick Bosa's Sophomore Season

Remember when there was an "injury prone" narrative building up around Nick Bosa?

For a guy that played in every single game for the 49ers last season, I'd say that isn't the case. In fact, Bosa appears to be the very opposite of injury prone. He basically is a tank. The guy was playing on a hobbled ankle to start the season and was making an instant impact on defense.

Once he got healthy, everyone bare witness to his greatness that lead him to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Bosa didn't have the stellar sack numbers, but even a blind man can tell you how effective he was in 2019.

That is why he is already being touted as one of the top pass rushers in the league. Even though he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2019 NFL draft, Bosa exceeded expectations in his rookie season.

He completely blew the doors off, which makes his expectations for his sophomore season sky high.

With all of the accolades and praise being bestowed upon him, Bosa must maintain his form and build upon it in Year 2. Anything less than what he did his rookie season will be unacceptable. You could even argue that a similar season from his rookie year isn't enough.

While it will still be considered a strong year, Bosa has proven he has the potential to be so much more than he was in 2019. This is a case where the 49ers can show that Bosa was more than a home-run draft pick - he was a grand slam.

Now that DeForest Buckner is no longer on the team, all of the attention will circle around Bosa. The real question is if he is ready for all that attention?

Absolutely.

Bosa was already showcasing his development by breaking through some double teams and avoiding chip blockers. His football acumen grew stronger and stronger as the season progressed. A lot of that can be credited to defensive line coach Kris Kocurek who has done an astounding job with the group.

Expecting Bosa to be great for the 49ers in his sophomore season is a given. It really is just predicated on HOW great he will be in 2020.