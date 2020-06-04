All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Expectations for Nick Bosa's Sophomore Season

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Remember when there was an "injury prone" narrative building up around Nick Bosa?

For a guy that played in every single game for the 49ers last season, I'd say that isn't the case. In fact, Bosa appears to be the very opposite of injury prone. He basically is a tank. The guy was playing on a hobbled ankle to start the season and was making an instant impact on defense.

Once he got healthy, everyone bare witness to his greatness that lead him to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Bosa didn't have the stellar sack numbers, but even a blind man can tell you how effective he was in 2019. 

That is why he is already being touted as one of the top pass rushers in the league. Even though he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2019 NFL draft, Bosa exceeded expectations in his rookie season. 

He completely blew the doors off, which makes his expectations for his sophomore season sky high.

With all of the accolades and praise being bestowed upon him, Bosa must maintain his form and build upon it in Year 2. Anything less than what he did his rookie season will be unacceptable. You could even argue that a similar season from his rookie year isn't enough. 

While it will still be considered a strong year, Bosa has proven he has the potential to be so much more than he was in 2019. This is a case where the 49ers can show that Bosa was more than a home-run draft pick - he was a grand slam.

Now that DeForest Buckner is no longer on the team, all of the attention will circle around Bosa. The real question is if he is ready for all that attention?

Absolutely.

Bosa was already showcasing his development by breaking through some double teams and avoiding chip blockers. His football acumen grew stronger and stronger as the season progressed. A lot of that can be credited to defensive line coach Kris Kocurek who has done an astounding job with the group.

Expecting Bosa to be great for the 49ers in his sophomore season is a given. It really is just predicated on HOW great he will be in 2020. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five NFL Teams that Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

Here are five good NFL teams that would be even better with quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Grant Cohn

by

HollywoodNiner

The 49ers' Top 10 Players: Part 1

These are the 10 best players currently on the 49ers. Part 1 focuses on players 10 through six.

Grant Cohn

Is Jimmy Garoppolo a Top 10 NFL Quarterback?

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had a fantastic start to his career, but he is a top-10 NFL quarterback yet?

Grant Cohn

by

HollywoodNiner

Expectations for 49ers' TE Charlie Woerner in 2020

The 49ers drafted Charlie Woerner to be their blocking tight end.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan

Expectations for 49ers' Colton McKivitz in 2020

The 49ers drafted George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw in Round 5, so the expectations for their latest fifth-round pick, Colton McKivitz, are understandably high.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

JS3

Expectations for 49ers' WR Jauan Jennings in 2020

49ers rookie wide receiver Jauan Jennings has an uphill battle to make the final roster.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Top 5 Quarterbacks in the NFL

These are the five best quarterbacks currently in the NFL.

Grant Cohn

The Mt. Rushmore of NFL Offensive Coaches

These are the four most innovative, influential offensive coaches ever.

Grant Cohn

by

Bmurph

Is Robert Saleh a Lock to Leave the 49ers after the 2020 Season?

49ers defensive coordinator is a top head-coaching candidate for 2021, but NFL teams might prefer offensive coaches.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Pablo9

Announcing the 49ers’ All-Decade Team Project

Over the next several weeks, the 49ers’ All-Decade team will be announced on a position-by-position basis.

Nick_Newman

by

MattySolo