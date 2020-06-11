Expectations for Tim Harris Jr.'s Sophomore Season

Cornerback Tim Harris Jr. was the 49ers’ final 2019 draft pick. It took them until the 198th overall pick in the sixth round to address the secondary, their weakest position.

Luckily for the 49ers, the secondary turned out mightily fine. They ONLY ranked second overall in pass defense last season (sarcasm).

Harris didn’t garner any expectations going into his rookie season. He was still a raw product, so overseeing his development was the main goal. Unfortunately, Harris’ freshman season would end before starting as the 49ers placed him on injured reserve.

Though technically it is his sophomore season in the league, 2020 will serve as his true freshman year. With the 49ers’ secondary looking strong, it’ll be insanely difficult for Harris to see defensive snaps.

If he can carve himself a role on special teams, that would be a start for him to catch the coaching staff's eye. Of course, there is always training camp and the preseason for him to showcase his ability. But if he can follow that up with a consistent performance as a jammer on punt return, he'll standout.

It's really the only way for him to show his skill and leave a lasting impression. Harris is still going to be a player that needs molding. With OTAs and mini-camp cancelled, he loses out on gaining traction for his development. The same goes for the rookies the 49ers just drafted in April.

Contrary to popular belief, the 49ers' cornerbacks have talent. Their current starters Richard Sherman, K'Waun Williams, and presumably Emmanuel Moseley form a strong trio. Not to mention that Ahkello Witherspoon has a chance to redeem himself. These are the top-four corners on the roster that contributed to the 49ers' elite rank as a pass defense.

Harris assuredly will not see opportunities on defense outside of the preseason and it is because of the talent at the position. You could even argue Jason Verrett has a leg up on Harris.

Had there been offseason programs, then perhaps that tune would have changed. It just goes to show how the loss of those reps really hurts Harris and the rest of the newcomers.

His NFL career didn't start out on the right foot, or rather it didn't really start at all.

But Harris has a chance to exceed expectations by planting seeds in 2020. The top-four corners on the team are all on the last year of their deals this season. So if Harris can make major strides this season, then he will be in the running for a role on the defense in 2021.