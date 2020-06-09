All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Expectations for Mitch Wishnowsky's Sophomore Season

Jose Luis Sanchez III

No matter what fans say, punters (and kickers) are football players, too. So of course I am going to continue the expectations series with Mitch Wishnowsky. 

The San Francisco 49ers selected the Australian born player 110th overall in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. His selection came with some backlash from the Faithful, which was understandable at the time. Taking a punter in the fourth round is rather high.

Given the other needs the 49ers had, looking at almost any other position aside from punter seemed like the better choice. Considering he was taken high for a punter, there were expectations that he should develop into an accurate punter. That he should be able to pin the opposition consistently.

Wishnowsky isn't on an elite level (yet), but he did prove adequate last season. 

Now that he is entering his sophomore season in 2020, the expectations for him will rise. His room for error on punts will be reduced and he must provide beneficial field position for the defense.

This is where some fans believe a punter's job is extremely easy. In comparison to other positions in football, it is easier. But that doesn't make it necessarily easy. Otherwise, there would be a ton of punters being touted for how well they pin the opposing team.

In certain situations, a punter can prove to be a deciding factor of a game. 

A punter could be the difference between winning and losing down the wire. A touchback versus a punted ball that is downed within 10 yards of the endzone is a stark difference. 

The last thing an offense wants is to have 10 more yards of field to drive against the 49ers' suffocating defense. Wishnowsky might be just a punter, but he is a player that can improve the situation for the defense with every ball that comes off his laces.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Players the 49ers Should Cut

These 49ers could and should release the following five players before the 2020 season.

Grant Cohn

by

UncleSalty

Kwon Alexander's Durability is a Concern as he Enters Year 2 on the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander is good when healthy, but he misses lots of games.

Nicholas Cothrel

Why Raheem Mostert Flourished in 2019

49ers running back Raheem Mostert has a breakout season in 2019. Here’s a film breakdown of explaining what he did so well.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Why Tevin Coleman Struggled in 2019

Running back Tevin Coleman averaged just 4.0 yards per carry during his first season with the 49ers. Here's a film breakdown that shows why he struggled.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Expectations for Jalen Hurd's Sophomore Season

The 49ers might have to temper their expectations of wide receiver Jalen Hurd as he enters his second season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan

Why George Kittle is Worth $20 Million per Season

The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said 49ers tight end George Kittle is worth close to $20 million per season. Here's why Jeremiah is right.

Grant Cohn

by

bbruneauca

5 Bold Predictions for 49ers Training Camp: Defense Edition

Here's how the 49ers' defensive depth chart could shake out during training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

hmw

Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Secondary

These are the best defensive backs who played for the 49ers from 2010 to 2019.

Nick_Newman

Can Deebo Samuel be Reliable in Fantasy Football?

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is a good pick in fantasy football.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

5 Bold Predictions for 49ers Training Camp: Offense Edition

Here's how the 49ers' offensive depth chart could shake out during training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

hmw