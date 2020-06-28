All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Fantasy Football: Does Tevin Coleman Have Any Value?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Fantasy football is like a relationship.

You need to trust that your players can and will produce. That when you start them in your lineup, you know that you do not have too much to worry about. 

If you do not have that trust, then you are going to keep bouncing back and forth on who start. Quite the dilemma when trust is an issue. 

One player where trust can become an issue is 49ers running back Tevin Coleman.

2019 was a smooth year for Coleman. He reunited with Kyle Shanahan and became a part of an impressive trio in the 49ers backfield. For a portion of the season, Coleman was an adequate starter in fantasy football. Injuries ended up making him a huge variable, but he did have value last year.

The question is this: Does Coleman have any value going into 2020?

Absolutely. 

Even with Raheem Mostert being the clear-and-obvious better running back, Coleman still will see his carries. That is because of Shanahan's infatuation with Coleman. Plus, Shanahan isn't really known for utilizing a workhorse at running back.

Running by committee has always been his motto, which is why the 49ers had three players with over 500 rushing yards. Coleman, despite some of the slander he receivers, isn't a bad running back. 

The issue is that he gets compared a lot to his teammates. That he should have been the player traded to Miami and not Matt Breida.

Maybe that is true, but to view Coleman as average is wrong. He definitely has talent and can do damage from time to time. Throw in the healthy amount of opportunities he will see and you have yourself a player who has value in fantasy football. 

Coleman is definitely a player you can trust with your draft capital, especially if you are in a deep league. Whether he is a weekly starter or not is debatable, but at the very least he is a player that you will want on your roster. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Shanahan's Nemesis

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is his own nemesis.

Grant Cohn

How Much did the 49ers Save by replacing Buckner and Sanders with Kinlaw and Aiyuk?

The 49ers saved money by replacing DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders with Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Nicholas Cothrel

BREAKING: Jamal Adams to 49ers “Picking up Steam”

Rumblings that the 49ers could trade for Jets strong safety Jamal Adams are "picking up steam."

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

George Kittle vs. Trent Williams: Who will the 49ers Keep Long Term?

If the 49ers have to choose between George Kittle and Trent Williams -- a distinct possibility -- which one will the 49ers keep long term?

Grant Cohn

by

SoCalNiner

49ers Must Never Wear Atrocious All-Black Uniforms Again

The 49ers must erase any and every connection to the all-black uniforms.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Why Trading for Jamal Adams Makes Sense for the 49ers

Here's why trading for Jets strong safety Jamal Adams is a no-brainer for the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

49ersfanatic

How 49ers TE George Kittle Eliminated the Vikings from the Playoffs

49ers tight end George Kittle caught just three passes for 16 yards against the Vikings in the playoffs, but he eviscerated them with his run-blocking.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Would Jamal Adams even fit the 49ers Defense?

With the 49ers running a particular defense, Jamal Adams will have to change his style of play.

Leo Luna

by

Niner4life41

How Kyle Shanahan Got his Extension: The Movie

This a fictional account of the day the 49ers gave Kyle Shanahan a three-year contract extension.

Grant Cohn

by

UncleSalty

The Pros and Cons of the 49ers Potentially Signing Dez Bryant

Here are all the reasons the 49ers should or should not sign Dez Bryant.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41