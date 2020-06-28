Fantasy Football: Does Tevin Coleman Have Any Value?

Fantasy football is like a relationship.

You need to trust that your players can and will produce. That when you start them in your lineup, you know that you do not have too much to worry about.

If you do not have that trust, then you are going to keep bouncing back and forth on who start. Quite the dilemma when trust is an issue.

One player where trust can become an issue is 49ers running back Tevin Coleman.

2019 was a smooth year for Coleman. He reunited with Kyle Shanahan and became a part of an impressive trio in the 49ers backfield. For a portion of the season, Coleman was an adequate starter in fantasy football. Injuries ended up making him a huge variable, but he did have value last year.

The question is this: Does Coleman have any value going into 2020?

Absolutely.

Even with Raheem Mostert being the clear-and-obvious better running back, Coleman still will see his carries. That is because of Shanahan's infatuation with Coleman. Plus, Shanahan isn't really known for utilizing a workhorse at running back.

Running by committee has always been his motto, which is why the 49ers had three players with over 500 rushing yards. Coleman, despite some of the slander he receivers, isn't a bad running back.

The issue is that he gets compared a lot to his teammates. That he should have been the player traded to Miami and not Matt Breida.

Maybe that is true, but to view Coleman as average is wrong. He definitely has talent and can do damage from time to time. Throw in the healthy amount of opportunities he will see and you have yourself a player who has value in fantasy football.

Coleman is definitely a player you can trust with your draft capital, especially if you are in a deep league. Whether he is a weekly starter or not is debatable, but at the very least he is a player that you will want on your roster.