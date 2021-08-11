SANTA CLARA -- Another hot day in the Santa Clara sun for 49ers training camp.

There was a lot to takeaway in my first attendance of camp, but I slimmed it down to a handful of looks.

Here are five observations from Day 12 of 49ers training camp.

Injured or Limited Players

From the very moment I got onto the field, I noticed two players who were working out on the side field away from everyone. Those players were Samson Ebukam and Jaquiski Tartt. Ebukam had a noticeable wrap or brace on his right leg, so it is not just the basic "wear and tear" that Kyle Shanahan claims it is. This injury is something to keep an eye on as the season rolls along. It is shocking to see Ebukam miss more practice time than Dee Ford.

As for Tartt, he started off the day doing sprints and jogs. He is trying to test out his turf toe to see what his limits are. Fully healing a turf toe is always an uphill battle. They have plagued plenty of players and can just linger. Clearly, his injury is bleak for the future as the 49ers signed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix today. Other injured players include Azeez Al-Shaair, who is hoping to be ready by Week 1. Nick Bosa was once again limited in practice as he was held out of scrimmage and 1-on-1 drills.

Wide Receiver versus Defensive Backs

While everyone was deep into the linemen battles, I swung over to the skill position players. For starters, watching Brandon Aiyuk against Jimmie Ward is pure magic. I wish everyone could have a clear scene of it because it was truly special to see these two make each other better. They both battled profusely as it tight, but I would give the nod to Aiyuk as the player who got the best of the other.

My main takeaway from this drill was the erratic throws from Jimmy Garoppolo. I completely sympathize with the wide receivers who had Garoppolo throwing to them because he did not give a few receivers a chance to win. What looked like defensive backs wins were simply poor throws from Garoppolo.

Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniels

He may seem a little quirky in his press conferences, but on the field Mike McDaniel is THE MAN. The way he is able to orchestrate the offensive drills while Shanahan is playing quarterback against the defense is revealing. Seeing him coach his players and get everyone up for every rep was revealing. You can see why a lot of the players respond to him well.

If anything, it is his knowledge that takes over so strongly. Aiyuk messed up on one route and McDaniel was immediately there to coach him up on the way back. This is why these coaches get paid the big bucks. Correct the mistake and translate your message in a way that resonates with the player. McDaniel just knows how to do it and he looks more than ready to make up for the loss of Mike LaFleur.

Shanahan Uses Lance to Correct Garoppolo

Trey Lance had an okay practice and Garoppolo was no better. There was a lot to nitpick on both players, especially Garoppolo, but ultimately it stems down to one play for me. There was one point at the end of the first 11-on-11 session where Shanahan dialed up a deep pass play for Garoppolo to hit Aiyuk. The protection was there and Aiyuk was there, but the throw wasn't. It was an uninspiring throw to say the least and it was one of the few poor deep passes Garoppolo threw today.

As soon as the play was over, Shanahan put in Lance and dialed up the same exact play. Once again, the protection was there and Deebo Samuel was there. Lance completely NAILED the throw. He put it where only Samuel can get it despite the cornerback that was draped on him. Seeing that was telling from Shanahan because he used Lance to correct Garoppolo. It was easily the stark difference between the two quarterbacks for the day. Despite just an okay day for Lance, he still looked better than Garoppolo.

Second Unit Offensive Line is Abysmal

It is time for Lance to FINALLY get first-team reps. Not just because he has earned it after endless impressive looks against the backup defenders, but because there cannot be a face value evaluation with the putrid second unit offensive line. They are abysmal and I think I am being too nice with that. If it wasn't for Lance's mobility, he would not have lasted today. I am sure he took on at least six sacks today. The guy just didn't have much of a chance.

So the fact he was able to operate an okay performance behind that offensive line is indicative of the talent he has. Shanahan needs to let Lance run some more with the starting offense and not just the receivers. Let him get the adequate protection that Garoppolo sees so he can get the right developing reps. At this point, Shanahan is just slowing down the progress of Lance.