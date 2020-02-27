Five Overlooked 49ers From 2019

The 49ers’ 2019-2020 season was one of their best in recent history, coming just six minutes shy of a Super Bowl title.

To get to the Super Bowl, teams need production from up and down the roster. Yes, the stars shined, but the role players were brilliant as well. Whether it was a couple good games from an injury replacement, or a breakout season from a veteran, the 49ers received great play throughout the roster.

Here are some players that were overlooked last season.

D.J. Jones and Sheldon Day

The 49ers had one of the best defenses in the NFL. Their elite pass-rush disrupted game plans with ease, while their coverage was lockdown and limited the big play.

One major reason for this was the skill on the inside of the defensive line. DeForest Buckner was the leader, but nose tackle D.J. Jones (11 starts) and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (three starts) were also nice pieces.

Nose tackles are often overlooked on defense, but their production is vital. They don’t make a lot of tackles because their primary role is to blow up linemen and free up their teammates to stop the run.

Jones missed the final three games of the regular season and the entire postseason with injury, but he should be back in his usual spot next year.

Day’s status on the roster is more of a question mark. He is currently a free agent, but given how he ended the year, it would be wise for San Francisco to bring him back. As the 49ers learned this season, injuries can happen. Having someone like Day that can step in at multiple spots along the line is crucial. Day’s high-motor and versatility are key to weathering the inevitable storm again in 2020.

Dre Greenlaw

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw made the play of the 49ers’ season, but that shouldn’t overshadow his entire rookie year. The fifth-round pick had his role increase when fellow linebacker Kwon Alexander was out with injury. The former reserve turned into a stable force on the defense, making it hard for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to take him off the field.

Greenlaw made 11 starts and was second on the team in tackles with 92. Of course, his most famous tackle was unforgettable. In the week 17 game at Seattle, Greenlaw stopped tight end Jacob Hollister short of the end zone on fourth-and-goal to win the 49ers the NFC West.

He also might have the best track record of all the 49ers against Seattle. His first career interception was off Russell Wilson in overtime, something San Francisco has struggled to do for a long time. Had he not made the play, the Seahawks would have continued their push toward the end zone. Instead, he set up a game-winning field goal attempt for Chase McLaughlin, which was ultimately missed.

Greenlaw’s clutch season should secure his spot alongside middle linebacker Fred Warner for years to come. Add in a healthy Alexander and the 49ers might have the best linebacking corps in the NFL.

K’Waun Williams

It’s hard to even fathom where the 49ers would be without nickel corner K’Waun Williams. If you’re curious, re-watch how easily the Saints moved the ball down the field (and scored two touchdowns) after Williams was concussed with six minutes left in the game.

Williams’ importance in 2019 was essential to this dominant defense. He was rather inconsistent throughout the first four years of his NFL career, but something clicked this season. Williams was one of the defense’s most indispensable players. He was snubbed in both All-Pro and Pro Bowl voting. He was a lockdown slot corner, was great on blitzes and forced six turnovers (two interceptions and four forced fumbles), grading out as a 77.4 on Pro Football Focus.

Prior to the season, it was hard to project Williams into any future plans for San Francisco. Now it’s hard to imagine they could remain elite without him in the slot.

The Reserve Offensive Linemen

There aren’t many reliable offensive linemen in the NFL. In fact, it’s rare for a team to even have five quality linemen. So when an injury is suffered, teams are often left scrambling to fill the void. Yet, the 49ers had four different starters go down, and the reserves stepped up.

Rookie Justin Skule, unknown commodity Daniel Brunskill and veteran Ben Garland all filled in and maintained San Francisco’s dominance at the line of scrimmage. One weak link and the entire game plan could have crumbled, but the 49ers stayed strong when the three were called into action.

Although none of their seasons were perfect, they all provided necessary protection for a run-heavy, play-action team.

Their high points all came in waves. Skule replaced the injured Joe Staley and held his own against T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh pass rush.

Brunskill became the team’s Swiss Army Knife, playing left tackle, right tackle and right guard this season. He struggled against Aaron Donald in his debut at guard, but he was otherwise solid.

Garland was quite possibly the most impressive. The 10-year journeyman stepped in when center Weston Richburg was injured at New Orleans and the 49ers never missed a beat. He anchored a line that depended on running up the middle throughout the playoffs.

Ross Dwelley

Undrafted out of San Diego in 2018, tight end Ross Dwelley beat out sixth-round rookie tight end Kaden Smith for a roster spot. But with All-Pro tight end George Kittle atop the depth chart, Dwelley’s impact was likely to be in blocking and on special teams.

His role drastically changed, however, when fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Kittle were each sidelined with injuries. Dwelley quickly became an unsung hero for San Francisco, filling in for two of the most important players on the team. He effectively bounced around from tight end and fullback and rarely looked overwhelmed in the unfamiliar territory.

His best game by far was his two-score performance against Arizona. But despite catching his first two career touchdowns, they weren’t his most impactful plays on the day.

Trailing by three with only 54 seconds in the game, the 49ers faced a third-and-3 on Arizona’s 35-yard line. A failed conversion would likely force a long field goal by McLaughlin. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needed three yards, but who could he trust?

Kittle was inactive and Emmanuel Sanders was still hobbled by a rib injury. Dwelley got just open enough and barely earned the first down to extend the drive. On the next play, with a fresh set of downs and more space to work with, Garoppolo hit Jeff Wilson Jr. for the game-winning touchdown.

Wilson and Garoppolo got a lot of credit for that come-from-behind win, but the 49ers needed every inch of Dwelley’s 14 yards in that game.