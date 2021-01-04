The players and coaches of the 49ers laid the 2020 NFL season to rest on Monday with their exit pressers.

Each player gave their thoughts and personal experience of what the season was like. Some players gave interesting answers about the offseason ahead, especially when it comes to free agency.

Here are four takeaways from the 49ers' exit pressers.

Criticism getting to Jimmy Garoppolo?

There was a different tone with Jimmy Garoppolo at his exit presser Monday than what it was following the loss in the Super Bowl. Maybe it was because I wasn't there in person like last year, but Garoppolo certainly seemed more focused and motivated about heading into the offseason this year.

"I appreciate all those things that guys say about me and I can't wait to get to next year, man," Garoppolo said. "Honestly, it's been eating at me and I can't wait to attack this offseason."

Garoppolo said that with a serious tone and not his typical window dressing response. He didn't say anything of the sort with that tone last year following a Super Bowl loss. So what gives? You would think that it would have stung him like it did his teammates who vowed to come back stronger. My belief is that the criticism has finally gotten to him. Since midseason of 2019, Garoppolo has been beaten up with slander and it has only skyrocketed in strength.

It is possible that hearing how he isn't locked in for the future over and over again has finally taken its toll. And because he hears of all that criticism of potentially being replaced, he likely is heading into 2021 with a chip on his shoulder. It is just a bit revealing how he is responding from a criticized and injury filled season going into this offseason compared to last season losing a Super Bowl.

Kyle Juszczyk might not return

Through the ups and downs of a nightmarish season, star fullback Kyle Juszczyk maintained a positive mindset. He never shied away from answering questions and always gave strong transparency. That remained true in his final press conference of the season and potentially as a 49er. Being asked a free agency question was inevitable for Juszczyk. As soon as the first one was brought up, he immediately started choking up.

"To be totally honest with you, it's just kind of a sense of unsure," He said. "Not totally sure of what's ahead with me. I don't want it to be a sense of finality. Honestly, it's been a lot of emotions this past week."

Juszczyk acknowledges that he might not return due to the salary cap constraints the 49ers are in right now along with plenty of other finances they have to deal with. I would bet that Juszczyk does not return to the 49ers just based on the fact of how underutilized he was this season.

He didn't have the same impact as he did in 2019 either, so at this point he is just a luxury the 49ers cannot afford anymore. I am not saying he isn't worth it to re-sign because he is a lethal weapon. But given how emotional he got at his presser, I'd say Juszczyk feels he has at least one foot out of the door already.

Trent Williams likely to test free agency

One of the best players throughout 2020 was offensive tackle Trent Williams. When Joe Staley retired, the 49ers immediately pounced on finding his replacement. Sure enough they lucked into a great position to acquire Williams. The downside is that Williams was on the final year of his deal, so the 49ers will have to shell out some heavy cash to entice him to return.

"I've yet to see a franchise left tackle go to the open market. It'd be interesting to see what that value holds."

Williams is likely, if not expected, to test the free agent market in March. Not an ideal scenario for the 49ers as this will only drive up the cost for Williams. I still would not rule out Williams shaving off some of the cost due to comfortability with the 49ers. After years of poor treatment with Washington, having a sense of belonging and support from the 49ers is reassuring to him. That is why Williams also stated that the 49ers are his "No. 1 destination." It will all come down to how much the 49ers think he is worth.

The season took its toll on the 49ers

Every team deals with their own version of adversity from losing games to injuries. But the 49ers are a unique case. They had all of that and then some to go along with a horrific season. COVID hit them in more than one way. From players missing in action, to having to instantly move out to Arizona just to continue the season. Not to mention the compounding injuries every week that made theirs the most unique of every team in the league.

One player who had the most interesting quote regarding the season was wide receiver Deebo Samuel. You could argue that no one suffered more hardship this season than Samuel given the multiple injuries that plagued him.

"I'm not gonna lie, I got down a lot," he said.

The season took its toll on Samuel and the 49ers. It would have been shocking if none of these players felt the challenge and their mentality starting to wane, especially for the players who were injured. Every player reiterated the same about how crazy the season has been and that moving to Arizona only increased the struggle. 2021 is sure to feel like a massive improvement because things could literally not get any worse from 2020 for them.