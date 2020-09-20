SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

George Kittle has Sprained MCL, 49ers Believe he'll Return Week 3

Grant Cohn

The 49ers may have received some good news.

Tight end George Kittle has a sprained MCL and the 49ers believe he'll return Week 3 when they play the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kittle sprained his knee last Sunday during the second quarter 49ers' 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. But he returned to the game and finished it. So initially, he and the 49ers were optimistic he would play Week 2 against the Jets, even though an MRI revealed the sprained MCL on Monday, September 14.

On Tuesday, September 15, the NFL Network's Mike Silver reported Kittle was "good to go" for Week 2 against the Jets. So take this latest report with a grain of salt.

Kittle is tough. He wants to play through injuries and has missed only four games in his career. But he has a sprained MCL, an injury which would sideline most players for a few weeks, according to Schefter. So who knows if he'll return Week 3 against the Jets? And even if he does, who knows how effective he'll be? He could be a decoy.

While Kittle is out, the 49ers starting tight end most likely will be Ross Dwelley, while the No. 2 tight end probably will be pass-catching specialist Jordan Reed, and the No. 3 tight end will be rookie Charlie Woerner.

Woerner struggled during his NFL debut last week -- he missed a block on fourth down at the goal line and prevented Raheem Mostert from scoring a touchdown. Woerner doesn't seem ready to contribute. 

Dwelley and Reed both are quality players.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pressure on 49ers' Secondary Rises With Dee Ford Ruled Out Against Jets

The San Francisco 49ers have officially ruled pass rusher Dee Ford OUT for their week 2 matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Boise49erfan

When will the 49ers Start Javon Kinlaw?

The San Francisco 49ers should make rookie Javon Kinlaw a starter.

Leo Luna

by

Aje806tx49

Grant and Lowell Cohn: A Couple of 49ers Haters?

Are Grant Cohn and Lowell Cohn just a couple of San Francisco 49ers haters?

Grant Cohn

49ers @ Jets Odds and Predictions

Here's who will cover the spread when the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets play each other Week 2.

Nick_Newman

by

Aje806tx49

10 Reasons the 49ers-Jets Game will Come Down to the Final Drive

Here's why Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets will come down to the final drive.

Grant Cohn

Week 2 Against Jets can Propel Ahkello Witherspoon's Confidence

Here's how the San Francisco 49ers can boost cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon's confidence.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

5 Burning 49ers Questions For Week 2

Here are five burning San Francisco 49ers questions for their Week 2 game against the New York Jets.

Jack Hammer

by

Mitchell Alan

How Jimmy Garoppolo can Bounce Back in Week 2 Against Jets

Here's how San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can bounce back Sunday against the New York Jets.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

49ers Film Breakdown: Whose Stock is Down Heading into Week 2

Here's a film breakdown showing which San Francisco 49ers players stocks are down heading into Week 2.

Grant Cohn

Exclusive interview with 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley

All49ers' exclusive interview with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Crystal Scuor

by

Niner4life41