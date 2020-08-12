All49ers
George Kittle to Sign Six-Year Extension with 49ers on Friday

Grant Cohn

Take this for what it’s worth.

A well-placed source who has been correct in the past just texted me this: The 49ers will announce George Kittle’s contract extension this Friday.

According to the source, it will be a six-year extension worth $94.8 million -- or $15.8 million per season. Of that money, the 49ers guaranteed 50 percent of it, or $47.4 million. Kittle also will receive a $25 million signing bonus, and the 49ers will structure his deal in such a way that he will cost them only $10 million of their salary cap space in 2021.

Meaning Kittle technically would earn less money annually than Arik Armstead and Dee Ford, who earn $17 million and $17.1 million per season, respectively. But Kittle would receive more guaranteed money than any player on the 49ers except for Jimmy Garoppolo, who received $48.7 million fully guaranteed from the 49ers in 2017.

This seems like a fair deal for both the 49ers and Kittle. The 49ers don’t have to pay Kittle $17 million per season, which is wide-receiver money. They get a discount because he’s a tight end. But Kittle gets lots of guaranteed money and security because he has earned it. He’s one of the best players in the league, he’s a team captain and the face of the franchise.

During three seasons in the NFL, Kittle has caught 216 passes, gained 2,977 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. His peers recently voted him the seventh-best player in the league, according to the NFL Network. And now, if my source is correct, it appears Kittle will be on the 49ers through 2026.

