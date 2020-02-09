Harrison Butker Reveals 49ers INT Celebration Sparked Chiefs Comeback

A week has already gone by since the San Francisco 49ers suffered a crushing loss in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The sting is still very well fresh for the team and the fans considering emotions were soaring high last Sunday night. Those emotions are still very well alive for the Chiefs like kicker Harrison Butker, who revealed to NFL Total Access about the turning point in the game.

That turning point, Butker said, was when the 49ers celebrated the last interception they got off of Patrick Mahomes.

"Probably that celebration that they had," Butker said Friday on NFL Total Access when asked what he remembered most about the Super Bowl. "I know it's going around on social media. I don't know what part of the game it was, but they went up, probably by, I guess 10, when they scored the touchdown. And the whole team's celebrating in the end zone. It might've been after an interception. I just felt like the whole mood in the stadium was you know 'the 49ers won the game.' That probably helped to our advantage that they were celebrating so much and I think they probably let their guard down a little bit. When you have Patrick Mahomes and our offense, you know we're gonna score quick -- which we did. Defense did a great job and before they knew it, we're up four and then we're up 11. But that was kinda sticking in my mind."

Celebrating an interception in a dramatic fashion like the 49ers did in the endzone is nothing new for the team. All season long they have done that very same celebration and being in the Super Bowl did not mean they were going to switch up.

Now that a week has passed by since their loss, maybe the 49ers would've like to have gone a more humble route with their celebration.