How Kyle Shanahan Got his Extension: The Movie

Here’s a question for you.

Do you really think 49ers CEO Jed York called Kyle Shanahan into his office and graciously offered him the three-year contract extension?

Or do you think this is what happened? Shanahan barged in and demanded a new contract.

I don’t know the answer, but I have my suspicions. And I know York still has not acknowledged the extension publicly or made a statement about it, which is very peculiar. So the only scenario that makes sense to me is Shanahan demanded an extension, scared the wits out of Jed and got a new contract.

Here’s how I imagine that scene went down. This is a completely fictional scenario, but it’s fun.

INT. JED YORK’S OFFICE -- DAY

York sits at his desk eating a TURKEY SANDWICH, EXTRA MAYO. Shanahan opens the door without knocking. He is wearing a HAT pulled low over his eyes.

SHANAHAN

“We need to talk.”

York responds while chewing.

YORK

“Yes?”

York’s voice is garbled with turkey and bread.

SHANAHAN

“Actually, you listen. I’ll talk. I know I have three years remaining on my contract, but I want an extension. I deserve it. I want to make eight figures per season, and I want to be a top-five-highest-paid head coach in the NFL. And I want you to agree right now. Don’t call Paraag Marathe or your mom or your dad. Reach into your desk, grab a pen and sign the extension. And if you don’t, I promise I’ll never renegotiate my contract with you, and I’ll leave when it expires in 2023. Then you can re-hire Jim Tomsula or Chip Kelly or one of the many excellent coaches you know so well.”

York stops chewing. His EYES bulge out of his skull as he sits in silence.

SHANAHAN

“So that’s a no? Great. Good luck.”

Shanahan turns to leave. York nearly levitates from his seat.

YORK

“Please don’t go! I’ll sign! Of course, I’ll sign. This is a great idea. Why didn’t I think of it myself? Actually, I did think of it myself. I was going to do this. You beat me to the punch, you rascal. Here’s your new contract.”

York signs a PAPER and hands it to Shanahan, who snatches it with one hand and leaves.

ONE HOUR LATER

York’s CELL PHONE buzzes on his desk. The P.R. Director is calling.

YORK

“Hello?”

P.R. DIRECTOR

“You extended Shanahan’s contract?”

YORK

“What? Oh. Yes. Should I not have?”

P.R. DIRECTOR

“How do we explain extending Shanahan but not John Lynch?”

Long silence on the phone.

YORK

“I don’t know. Good point.”

P.R. DIRECTOR

“How do we explain this to Lynch?”

YORK

“Hadn’t thought of that.”

York’s phone buzzes again. Lynch is calling him.

YORK

“It’s Lynch. What do I tell him?”

P.R. DIRECTOR

“You’re asking me? You figure it out.”

York hangs up on P.R. director and answers Lynch.

YORK

“Hey, John. What’s up?”

LYNCH

“What do you mean, ‘What’s up?’ You know why I’m calling.”

YORK

“I’m drawing a blank, John.”

LYNCH

“Why did you extend Shanahan’s contract and not mine?”

YORK

“Oh! Right. That. Yes, I extended Shanahan. He came into my office today and asked for an extension.”

LYNCH

“He asked for one? OK, I’m asking for one, too. Extend my contract.”

YORK

“No.”

LYNCH

“Why?”

YORK

“Because I can replace you.”

LYNCH

“OK, I quit.”

YORK

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. Don’t quit. Stay one more year, and then I’ll let you out of your contract and you can return to broadcasting.”

LYNCH

“We’ll see.”

Lynch disconnects the call.

END

Of course, this scene never happened. It’s fiction. But I’m guessing Shanahan initiated the extension, and it wasn’t part of the 49ers’ plans. No other scenario makes sense. Jed got overwhelmed.

“How Kyle Shanahan Got his Extension: The Movie” coming to a theatre near you.