How 49ers FS Jimmie Ward can Improve in 2020

Jimmie Ward had the best season of his career in 2019.

The 49ers starting free safety had 65 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Plus he played 16 games including the playoffs -- the most games he has played in a season since 2015.

After the Super Bowl, the 49ers gave Ward a three-year, $28.5 million contract, because they believe the soon-to-be 29-year-old former first-round pick still can improve.

Where can Ward make his biggest strides at this stage of his career?

“I’m thinking turnovers,” Ward said this week on a video conference with Bay Area reporters. “And yes, I’m only getting better. I look back on my career, and I see all the different positions I’ve played, different coaches each year, different playbooks each year. That kind of hurt me. And then not to mention the injuries. That definitely hurt me. You can’t get better if you’re on the sidelines. Playing 16 games last year, that got me so much better. But on top of that, I feel like I can get a lot more turnovers the more I get comfortable with it. And then, we got the new defensive backs coach, Coach Tony Oden. I like some of the stuff we’ve been talking about, how I can get more involved, instead of just sitting back there in the post or covering a guy man to man. They’re actually going to get me more involved in the defense.”

Ward covered lots of ground and made great points.

Yes, he didn’t intercept a pass or force a fumble last season. Not what the 49ers would like from their star safety.

And yes, he probably lacks instincts and takes late breaks on passes when covering the deep middle of the field, because the 49ers made him play so many other positions during his career. First, he played nickelback. Then cornerback. Then nickel again. And he kept getting injured and missing time. He can improve his instincts and force more turnovers as he gains experience.

Ward also suggested he might play a new role in 2020. Last season, he played free safety, and occasionally played slot corner in the dime defense. Next season, it sounds like he might play some strong safety, at least on third downs, so he can play closer to the line of scrimmage, blitz and intercept short passes.

But for Ward to take the next step in his career and become more involved in the 49ers defense, he needs to stay healthy. He missed three games last season, and has missed at least three games every year since 2016. And many of his injuries were broken bones, which are hard to prevent.

Last year, I asked defensive coordinator Robert Saleh if Ward’s issues were milk-related, as in a calcium deficiency. Saleh assured me they were not milk-related. But since I raised the issue, or put the milk on the table, so to speak, Ward has not broken a bone. So you be the judge.

“I’ve been taking care of my body, eating healthy and stretching,” Ward said. “Making sure I don’t have any soft-tissue injuries. Breaking bones -- that can happen. But soft-tissue injuries, I can avoid that by doing yoga, working out and putting the right things in my body. And then for football, different types of drills, just to stay on it. Whenever we get that phone call -- I don’t know when we’re going to report back -- but whenever we do, I should be ready.”

Just make sure you drink lots of two percent, Jimmie.