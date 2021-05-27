Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Search

How Jeff Wilson Jr. Tore His Meniscus

John Lynch recently explained how San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. tore his meniscus.
Author:
Publish date:

Jeff Wilson Jr. tore his meniscus in the 49ers locker room on Thursday, May 20. He had surgery on Friday, May 21. And the 49ers finally informed the media about all this on Wednesday, May 26.

Wilson Jr. will miss four to six months, he will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and sit out the first six games.

Here's what general manager John Lynch said about Wilson Jr.'s injury on a conference call with beat writers.

How the injury happened

Lynch: "He was sitting down, talking to some teammates, he got up and as he got up and turned, felt a pop in his knee and kind of got stuck. And he could tell something was wrong. The next day they did imaging and found out he had a substantial meniscus tear."

What's next for Wilson Jr.?

Lynch: "From a team standpoint, we're going to have his back. We're excited about Jeff. With the timeline we've been given, it looks like a PUP situation. So, we'll go in with that plan. We're looking forward to having Jeff a part of our team for however much we get him next year."

Will the 49ers sign another running back?

Lynch: "We still have five halfbacks and two fullbacks. So that’s a pretty healthy complement of backs. With the (Elijah) Mitchell pick in Round 6, we didn’t really intend on taking a back there. He was just there. I’m glad he was there because this helps insulate us there. Obviously, (JaMycal) Hasty and (Wayne) Gallman and Trey Sermon and (Raheem) Mostert, it’s still a group we feel great about. And Jeff is a big part of that equation. We just won’t have him at the beginning.”

My Post (20)
News

How Jeff Wilson Jr. Tore His Meniscus

USATSI_15341174_168390361_lowres
News

49ers Should Go Back to the FA market in Wilson Injury Aftermath

USATSI_15178881
News

Kyle Shanahan Leaves Door Open for 49ers to Acquire Julio Jones

My Post (4)
News

Julio To The Bay?

My Post (15)
News

Jeff Wilson Jr. Out 4-6 Months with Torn Meniscus

USATSI_13966078
News

Kyle Shanahan Gives Updates on Nick Bosa and Dee Ford

USATSI_16145824_168390361_lowres
News

The Good and Not So Good from Week 1 of 49ers OTAs

USATSI_15340292_168390361_lowres
News

Five 49ers to Look Out For in 2021