How the 49ers can Improve Their Run Defense

The 49ers defense in 2019 was phenomenal in almost every statistical category. Every player on that defense had a fire inside them that they put on display with their monstrous aggression. 2020 is poised to see similar results for their defense.

However, there was one flaw that would become exposed in some games.

That flaw is the 49ers' run defense and it is one aspect that Arik Armstead admitted today at his presser that he wants to see it improve. "We were middle of the pack, so definitely looking to get better in that aspect."

Defending the run wasn't nearly as polished as the other facets on the defensive side of the ball. Back in early May, I wrote an article stating that their lack of solidification against the run is a massive concern.

The 49ers allowed 4.4 yards per carry, which ranked 21st in the league. To dive in a bit deeper into the analytics, the 49ers finished 11th in rush defense DVOA and 14th in stuff rate (stop ballcarrier at or behind LOS) (h/t David Lombardi).

Considering how elite the 49ers defense was last season, it was okay to have that be their weakness. There had to be some weakness since it is impossible to be the best in every category.

Still, it is a weakness that the 49ers need to improve and CAN improve.

One way that it can improve and will improve is the fact that the 49ers can comfortably increase their usage of base defense. This is the luxury the Niners have with three studs at linebacker. Fred Warner is clearly elite and can do it all, but the other two linebackers in Dre Greenlaw and Kwon Alexander are exceptional by a wide margin.

Being better equipped to defend the run is half the battle and this is the way the 49ers can improve it. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, as well as most others in the league, loves to go to his nickel defense.

And when you have K'Waun Williams as your nickel defensive back, you could totally understand why. Williams isn't a slouch against the run. He is not afraid to get in there and make a hit.

But the reality is that keeping Greenlaw or Alexander in there provides solidification against the run.

They are the ideal players to get in their and force a stop at the line of scrimmage. Best part of all is that all three linebackers can defend against the pass strongly as well. So if an offense is noticing that the base defense is remaining on the field longer, they will certainly look to pass. Little do they know that they are still in a pickle since all of the linebackers are essentially part defensive back.

The linebacker position is the best group on the 49ers.

Warner, Alexander, and Greenlaw can easily start on any other team's defense. This is why versatility is becoming more and more heavily emphasized every season. It forces coaches to maneuver and think in other ways to scheme around those players.

Having these three out there should even see a reduction in run plays called against the 49ers. So while Armstead will take it upon himself and the rest of the front-four to step up, the x-factor in improving the run defense is in the utilization of base defense.