How the 49ers may have Snubbed John Lynch

The 49ers certainly could extend general manager John Lynch's contract soon. But it's odd they didn't extend it the same day they tacked on three more years to head coach Kyle Shanahan's deal.

The 49ers hired Shanahan and Lynch together. They're partners. Why would the 49ers extend one but not the other?

Here's some historical context:

In 2017, the Eagles extended head coach Doug Pederson's contract just two years after they had hired him. He had just beaten the Patriots in the Super Bowl, and the Eagles wanted to ensure they kept Pederson around a long time.

But the same day the Eagles extended Pederson's contract, they also extended general manager Howie Roseman's contract, too. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement, according to the NFL Network, that the "collaborative partnership (of Pederson and Roseman) helped deliver our city its first Super Bowl championship," and that the "unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward."

Two key phrases in Lurie's statment: "Collaborative partnership," and "unified vision."

When the 49ers extended Shanahan's contract but not Lynch, owner Jed York did not explain if he felt Shanahan is more responsible for the 49ers' success than Lynch. Did not explain if Lynch will receive an extension in the near future. Did not explain a thing. York made no comment. He left lots of questions to linger.

For more on this topic, watch the segment below from the latest episode The Cohn Zohn.