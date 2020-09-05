Instant Analysis of 49ers 53-Man Roster

The 49ers have announced their final cuts.

They are:

DL Alex Barrett

WR River Cracraft

S Johnathan Cyprien

DL Darrion Daniels

LB Evan Foster

OL Hroniss Grasu

TE MarQueis Gray

TE Chase Harrell

CB Tim Harris Jr.

RB JaMycal Hasty

FB Josh Hokit

WR Jauan Jennings

CB Dontae Johnson

OL Jaryd Jones-Smith

DL Dion Jordan

DL Cameron Malveaux

S Jared Mayden

WR Shawn Poindexter

OL Dakoda Shepley

OL William Sweet

CB Jamar Taylor

LB Joe Walker

WR Kevin White

So here is the 49ers’ 53-man roster:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard

RUNNING BACKS (5): Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson Jr., Kyle Juszczyk.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, Richie James Jr.

TIGHT ENDS (4): George Kittle, Jordan Reed, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (8): Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Ben Garland, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey, Justin Skule, Colton McKivitz, Tom Compton.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Jones, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford, Solomon Thomas, Kerry Hyder, Kentavius Street, Kevin Givens.

LINEBACKERS (6): Fred Warner, Kwon Alexander, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair, Mark Nzeocha, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

SAFETIES (4): Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt, Tarvarius Moore, Marcell Harris.

CORNERBACKS (5): Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley, K’Waun Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Jason Verrett.

SPECIALISTS (3): Robbie Gould, Mitch Wishnowsky, Kyle Nelson.

Here are a few thoughts about the 49ers’ 53-man roster:

1. I’m glad they kept Jeff Wilson Jr. and Kevin Givens.

Two excellent former undrafted free agents who were cut last season even though they deserved to make the team. The 49ers kept inferior players, such as Solomon Thomas, because they were high draft picks. This year, the 49ers kept the best players. Wilson Jr. and Givens both can play and help this team in 2020.

2. I’m surprised they cut Tim Harris Jr.

They drafted him in the sixth round last year and he spent his rookie season on the Injured Reserve list. They cut him before he ever played a game. The 49ers are becoming more ruthless and I like it.

3. I’m surprised they kept Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

He’s another undrafted free agent from 2019 who spent last season on the practice squad. But he’s a good athlete, and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is terrific at scouting linebackers and coaching them up -- he’s a former linebackers coach. Last season, he discovered Azeez Al-Shaair, who made the team as an undrafted free agent rookie. The 49ers scout and develop linebackers better than most teams.

4. I’m not surprised they kept Ross Dwelley.

Some people think I’m joking when I say Dwelley is one of the best backup tight ends in the league. I’m not. He even could start for a handful of teams. If the 49ers ever decide they don’t need him anymore -- and I don’t anticipate that happening any time soon -- they’ll probably trade him, not cut him, because he has value.