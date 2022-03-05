Is Amari Cooper a Player the 49ers Should Pursue if Released?

Amari Cooper is "likely" to be released from the Cowboys. Should the 49ers pursue him if he becomes a free agent?

Free agency could see the 49ers splurging a bit.

Although, that'll only happen if and when Jimmy Garoppolo is moved off the team prior to the start of it. Once the 49ers have that salary cap space, they will be able to sign some of their own and reel in some sweet outside talents.

One player who is about to increase the quality of the free agent market is Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper. It looks like Cooper could become a cap casualty of the Cowboys and is "likely" to be released if he isn't traded, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Cooper did not have the most productive season as he is accustomed to, but injuries and lack of targets from Dak Prescott certainly played a large role in it. He is still a player worth adding to any team looking to bolster their offensive ranks. The 49ers could be one of them to give Trey Lance another weapon. I am sure Kyle Shanahan would love to have the silky route-running of Cooper in the offense and give Lance an increased chance of being efficient.

So is Cooper a player the 49ers should pursue if he is released?

I wouldn't bother.

Cooper is sure to command a lot of money considering the $20 million he will lose out on when/if he is cut. And while the 49ers could afford that with Garoppolo off the books, it doesn't make sense to give such a high sum to another wide receiver. Cooper is still going to see a lack of targets as the skill positions will be overloaded with him.

The 49ers already struggle to get George Kittle involved in the passing game and he's being paid as a top tight end. Not to mention that Deebo Samuel is about to be cashed out from the 49ers. Signing Cooper to a sweet deal would be sending the wrong message to Samuel, especially if a deal is made before an extension is inked with Samuel.

Besides, Lance doesn't really need a player like Cooper when they have Brandon Aiyuk. Not to say that Aiyuk is the same impact and talent as Cooper, but there are similarities in their game. Both are refined route-runners who can create space well. The 49ers do not need two of the same players when they already have one on a rookie deal who needs to be ascending. Aiyuk won't be able to do that with another similar receiver.

What the 49ers really need to add on offense is a speed demon. Get a player who can stretch the field vertically to maximize the talents of Lance and give the offense a new dynamic. That is the only type of receiver the 49ers should go after this offseason as it will only enhance the offense.

Cooper is great as a thought and a nothing more for the 49ers.