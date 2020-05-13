All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Is it Time for the 49ers to Change Their Uniforms?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

One underrated aspect about the San Francisco 49ers is their uniform and logo. They are such classic and well-made creations. It is why they hardly ever undergo changes, which seems to be all the rage in the NFL this offseason. 

At least five teams have either made an alteration or a complete change to their uniforms. From the Atlanta Falcons, to the New England Patriots, new uniforms are just the trend right now.

However, that doesn't always mean it is positive thing. Take the Los Angeles Rams for example. They changed both uniform and logos, yet they emerged looking more horrid than ever before. If the goal was to look like IKEA or Best Buy, then their goal was accomplished.

Despite the Rams' terrible new look, the 49ers could end up emerging with one of the freshest new uniforms in the game should they follow the new trend in the league.

So is it time for the 49ers to change their uniforms?

Not at all. There should be no tinkering of the 49ers' uniform and logo. Everything is in a perfect state right now. Any alterations would just be nitpicking at this point. Besides, why ruin a such a good thing? 

Not to assume that the 49ers would mess up a new look, but plenty of teams swear that their ideas of new uniform are solid. That is, until they get revealed or leaked, and the entire football world laughs at them like it laughed at the Rams and Falcons. 

Side note: gradient numbers are a terrible idea that should have never been implemented. 

The only reason why the 49ers would change their uniforms is to go back to their 90s look. The red tops with black shadowed numbers and white bottoms as home jerseys would trump the current home ones.

However, I would argue that those uniforms should only be brought back as an alternate. The same way that the all-white 1994 uniforms were implemented as an alternate in 2018. What makes the all-white uniforms so elite is that they are used in limited fashion. It is what makes them so special because it is commemorative of the past.

I know there are plenty of fans who want both of the home and away uniforms from the 1990s to be the permanent ones for the 49ers. But their usage as an alternate would just have a heavier impact. It keeps their swagger in these uniforms in peak fashion. 

But if the 49ers were to be dead set on changing their uniforms, then these are the only answers to be deemed a successful switch. 

And for all that is good in the football world, the gradient numbers must cease to exist. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the 49ers Got Worse this Offseason

The 49ers remain elite, but they weakened their roster this offseason.

Grant Cohn

by

mrmjmiller

Five Reasons the 49ers are Elite

The 49ers' formula for success might not work for every team, but it works for them.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

The 49ers Can't Count on Jerick McKinnon

The 49ers want to believe in running back Jerick McKinnon, but should not count on him.

Grant Cohn

by

MrTeebs

How the 49ers Offense will Evolve in 2020

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was one-step ahead of the NFL 2019. Here's how he'll stay one step ahead in 2020.

Grant Cohn

Ahkello Witherspoon can Bounce Back in 2020

Will 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon rewrite his 2019 shortcomings in 2020?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Shoquenan

Can Cat Man Escape the Doghouse? A Dante Pettis Theory

49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis has never played the underdog role, until now.

Nick_Newman

by

Nicholas Cothrel

What Jerry Rice is Really Like

Grant Cohn and Lowell Cohn discuss 49ers legend Jerry Rice.

Grant Cohn

Versatile 49ers Linebacker/Safety Flannigan-Fowles Would Improve Defensive Depth

Out of all the 49ers' practice squad players players from 2019, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles has the best chance to make the team.

Maverick Pallack

Can Brandon Aiyuk Break the 49ers Trade-Up Curse?

The 49ers have had a bad record when trading up for players since 2017. Brandon Aiyuk break the curse?

Marco Martinez

by

Footballfan55

Who Will be the 49ers' No. 2 Wide Receiver?

The 49ers No. 2 wide receiver in 2020 could be Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk or someone else.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

mosique2003