One underrated aspect about the San Francisco 49ers is their uniform and logo. They are such classic and well-made creations. It is why they hardly ever undergo changes, which seems to be all the rage in the NFL this offseason.

At least five teams have either made an alteration or a complete change to their uniforms. From the Atlanta Falcons, to the New England Patriots, new uniforms are just the trend right now.

However, that doesn't always mean it is positive thing. Take the Los Angeles Rams for example. They changed both uniform and logos, yet they emerged looking more horrid than ever before. If the goal was to look like IKEA or Best Buy, then their goal was accomplished.

Despite the Rams' terrible new look, the 49ers could end up emerging with one of the freshest new uniforms in the game should they follow the new trend in the league.

So is it time for the 49ers to change their uniforms?

Not at all. There should be no tinkering of the 49ers' uniform and logo. Everything is in a perfect state right now. Any alterations would just be nitpicking at this point. Besides, why ruin a such a good thing?

Not to assume that the 49ers would mess up a new look, but plenty of teams swear that their ideas of new uniform are solid. That is, until they get revealed or leaked, and the entire football world laughs at them like it laughed at the Rams and Falcons.

Side note: gradient numbers are a terrible idea that should have never been implemented.

The only reason why the 49ers would change their uniforms is to go back to their 90s look. The red tops with black shadowed numbers and white bottoms as home jerseys would trump the current home ones.

However, I would argue that those uniforms should only be brought back as an alternate. The same way that the all-white 1994 uniforms were implemented as an alternate in 2018. What makes the all-white uniforms so elite is that they are used in limited fashion. It is what makes them so special because it is commemorative of the past.

I know there are plenty of fans who want both of the home and away uniforms from the 1990s to be the permanent ones for the 49ers. But their usage as an alternate would just have a heavier impact. It keeps their swagger in these uniforms in peak fashion.

But if the 49ers were to be dead set on changing their uniforms, then these are the only answers to be deemed a successful switch.

And for all that is good in the football world, the gradient numbers must cease to exist.