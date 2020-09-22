Is it Time for the 49ers to hit the Panic Button on Their Super Bowl Aspirations?

If the NFL were an episode of Sesame Street, then the word of the week would be "injuries."

Almost every team in the league lost a key player to injury, but no team suffered more than the San Francisco 49ers. What was supposed to be an easy and simple win against the New York Jets turned into an absolute nightmare.

In retrospect, I am sure the 49ers would have certainly taken a loss for the game than take a loss on so many of their key players to injuries.

Because of all the misfortune the 49ers have had through two games already, their return to the Super Bowl is growing exponentially more difficult. Not only will the defense drop off without Nick Bosa, but Jimmy Garoppolo is set to be out for a bit. I do not have much faith in Nick Mullens to keep the 49ers afloat, especially without the offense's top-three players.

Considering all of the key players the 49ers are missing: is it time to hit the panic button on their Super Bowl aspirations?

Yes, it most definitely is.

What gets lost in the 49ers' injuries is how they can find themselves dug into a hole in the NFC West race so quickly. All three teams in the division look superb and show no signs of slowing down. The Seahawks look elite as always, the offseason hype for the Cardinals looks real, and the Rams are shutting their doubters up so far.

It was already going to be quite the challenge for the 49ers to just keep up with the division. Now that they are without so many of their most impactful players, they are going to need some luck to finally swing their way.

Yes, the 49ers do play some average to subpar teams the next two weeks, but the 49ers are hurting right now. And those are games that the 49ers MUST win because the rest of the teams in the NFC West are also playing average opponents that they should win against.

The pressure is already spiking extraordinarily high for the 49ers and they are barely entering Week 3. The loss to the Cardinals in Week 1 now looks a much bigger deal than just "one loss" and it is exactly why I was so hard on the 49ers for losing that game. Arizona is not a team that can be overlooked. Plus, losing a division game will always hurt no matter who it is. That is a game the 49ers will look back and kick themselves for.

Right now, I do not have much faith in the 49ers reclaiming their division title. And do not mistake that as negative because I had this team crowned as the champions before the season. Things have obviously changed given the absurd amount of injuries. The 49ers were able to win the battle of attrition last season, so they have that hope going for them.

However, it just wasn't to the level of injuries as it is now.

What is so crucial for the 49ers right now is to keep a strong mindset. Do not get mentally defeated over the field at MetLife Stadium. Continuing to push and play for one another is going to have to drive this team on.

Both Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh are going to have to get extra creative now that they are missing their best players on both sides of the ball.

The 49ers' Super Bowl aspirations are not dead, but there is panic right now. If they can reel off consecutive victories over the next few weeks to allow their short-term injured players to recover, then they can still be a force in the division and the NFC.