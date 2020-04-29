Is Kendrick Bourne on the 49ers' Roster Bubble?

Even though Kendrick Bourne played well last season, he still might not make the 49ers’ final roster in 2020.

Bourne is the 49ers’ main possession receiver and their go-to receiver in the red zone. He didn’t start any games last season, but was a solid No. 3 receiver on a good offense.

This offseason, Bourne became a restricted free agent, and teams wanted to sign him. The 49ers didn’t want to lose him for nothing, so they gave him a second-round tender. Meaning had Bourne signed a contract with another team and the 49ers had chosen not to match it, the other team would have to send the 49ers a second-round draft pick.

No team wants trade a secorecentrernd-rounder for a solid No. 3 receiver. So the 49ers kept Bourne.

Here's the rub:

The tender isn’t cheap. The 49ers will have to pay Bourne $3.3 million next season, which will make him the 49ers’ highest-paid wide receiver by a significant margin. The second-highest paid wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, will earn $1.7 million next season.

It seems doubtful the 49ers intend to pay Bourne all that money. They just drafted a wide receiver in Round 1 -- Brandon Aiyuk. Plus they still have Samuel. Plus they drafted a wide receiver in Round 3 last year, Jalen Hurd, who should return from a back injury. And they still have Trent Taylor, who should return from a foot surgery and still is Jimmy Garoppolo’s favorite target.

It’s possible Bourne will fall to fourth or fifth on the 49ers’ wide-receiver depth chart next season.

And if that happens, the 49ers probably will try to trade Bourne during training camp, the way they recently traded Matt Breida during the draft. Breida was another restricted free agent scheduled to earn $3.3 million in 2020 because the 49ers had given him a second-round tender. The 49ers traded Breida to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick.

Perhaps the 49ers can trade Bourne for a fifth- or sixth-rounder. If not, I’m guessing the 49ers will ask Bourne to take a pay cut.

If Bourne refuses to take a pay cut, I’m guessing the 49ers will cut him.

Tough business.