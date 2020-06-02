All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Is Robert Saleh a Lock to Leave the 49ers after the 2020 Season?

Nicholas Cothrel

The San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff is littered with several assistants who could become head coaches in the NFL one day. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur and run game coordinator Mike McDaniel all have sparked interest around the league after the 49ers' transcendent 2019 season.

More specifically, Saleh drew interest from NFL and college programs. He turned down an interview for the head-coaching job at Michigan State despite being an assistant for the Spartans in 2002 and 2003.

Saleh became one of the top candidates for the Cleveland Browns head-coaching vacancy, but ultimately their front office decided to hire an offensive-minded coach, former Vikings' offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

After Saleh was labeled a potential head coach during last season's hiring cycle, Saleh is greatly suited to land a promotion after the 2020 season. He led the 49ers to being the league's second-best defensive unit. Plus, if you factor in another season in 2020 when they're projected to win double-digit games, his name should be a popular one come late January and early February. 

When good teams win, they often lose their assistants. That's likely to be the case here for the 49ers. 

But one element that may hold teams back from hiring Saleh is that he coaches defense. Today's NFL is such a pass-heavy league that hiring someone who won't call plays for the offense could be alarming to some front offices — particularly those with young quarterbacks.

However, here's good news for Saleh: Once he's hired as a head coach, he already will have a tight-knit group of offensive coaches he potentially could hire. LaFleur and McDaniel, who he's currently working alongside in San Francisco, would likely rank as Saleh's top options to take upon the offensive play-calling duties. 

The two of them both have specific roles carved out in the play-calling, but don't get it twisted. The 49ers offense is Kyle Shanahan's baby. Even if LaFleur or McDaniel don't get head-coaching offers this year, taking an offensive-coordinator job under Saleh would be a huge stepping stone to propel their careers moving forward.

It's difficult to judge which teams will have a vacancy this far in advance, but the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars both appear to be potential landing spots for Saleh. Both franchises nearly replaced their head coaches after the 2019 season, and each team has a rich history of hiring defensive-minded coaches.

This will be the determining factor for Saleh: Does any of the hiring teams want to go defense when the vast majority of the NFL is centered around offense? If so, then Saleh arguably is the best defensive head-coaching candidate, and next season likely will be his final go-around on the 49ers sideline.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five NFL Teams that Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

Here are five good NFL teams that would be even better with quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Grant Cohn

by

nyjets011269

Expectations for 49ers' Colton McKivitz in 2020

The 49ers drafted George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw in Round 5, so the expectations for their latest fifth-round pick, Colton McKivitz, are understandably high.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

JS3

The Mt. Rushmore of NFL Offensive Coaches

These are the four most innovative, influential offensive coaches ever.

Grant Cohn

by

Bmurph

Expectations for 49ers' TE Charlie Woerner in 2020

The 49ers drafted Charlie Woerner to be their blocking tight end.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Why George Kittle Might Hold Out

Tight end George Kittle could hold out if the 49ers don't give him a contract extension before training camp.

Grant Cohn

The End of the Franchise Quarterback Era

History shows NFL teams have spent too much of their salary-cap space on quarterbacks the past twenty years.

Grant Cohn

Why the 49ers Should Sign Aqib Talib

The 49ers have $15.7 million in cap space and veteran cornerback Aqib Talib is a free agent. They should sign him. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

by

Dirtysouthmaui

UDFA Darrion Daniels Adds Depth at Nose Tackle Behind D.J. Jones

UDFA Darrion Daniels could make the 49ers because they're thin in their interior defensive line.

Maverick Pallack

Predicting the Impact of Five 49ers Primed with Bigger Roles in 2020

Here's what to expect from these five ascending 49ers in 2020.

Nick_Newman

by

Mitchell Alan

Fantasy Football: 49ers Raheem Mostert is a Risky Selection

Raheem Mostert is a premier running back, but the 49ers use a committee of running backs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan