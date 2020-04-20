All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Jacob Eason is the Most Underrated Player in the 2020 NFL Draft

Grant Cohn

 The 49ers don’t need a starting quarterback for 2020 -- they have Jimmy Garoppolo. But he’s expensive, and they can cut him after next season and the NFL can be a cruel world. So they might look to draft a quarterback to develop for the future.

Funny things happen.

If the 49ers take a quarterback, they should trade down to Round 2 for Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, the most underrated player in the draft.

Eason was the No. 1 quarterback in the country when he graduated high school in 2015. He could have gone to any school in the nation. He chose to go to Georgia and play for head coach Mark Richt. But Georgia fired Richt before Eason ever arrived on campus.

This was the first of a series of unfortunate events for Eason.

Richt’s replacement was Kirby Smart, a defensive coach who favored a run-first, conservative offense. Not the best environment for a young quarterback. Still, Eason started as a true freshman in the SEC and won eight games.

That same year, Joe Burrow, the likely No. 1 pick, was a backup at Ohio State who appeared in five games and attempted just 28 passes. And Justin Herbert, a likely top-five pick, started eight games at Oregon and won just two. Eason was better than both of them.

But in 2017, Eason injured his ankle and never regained the starting job from Jake Fromm, a game manager. So Eason transferred to Washington. He had to sit out a second-straight season.

Imagine if Eason had transferred to LSU in 2018, as Burrow did. Maybe Eason would be the No. 1 pick and Burrow would be a second-rounder. At LSU, Burrow played with two future first-round picks at wide receiver -- Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr. Plus LSU had one of the best offensive coordinators in the country -- Joe Brady. The Panthers hired him to be their offensive coordinator this offseason.

Eason played with no first-round picks on offense at Washington. And yet, after sitting for two years, he still won eight games in 2019. Then Washington head coach Chris Pederson resigned. So Eason declared for the draft. What was the point of staying and learning yet another offense?

Another unfortunate event for Eason.

Despite all his bad luck, he remains an intriguing prospect because he’s the only quarterback in this draft with an elite trait: his arm. It’s as strong as Patrick Mahomes’.

Some draft experts say Eason is too tall because he’s 6’6”, but height is irrelevant for quarterbacks. Arm length matters. The longer the arm, the more difficult it is to throw accurately. Eason’s arm is the same length as Carson Palmer’s and Tom Brady’s.

Eason is the ideal project for teams that favors pocket passers. Teams like the 49ers. If the 49ers draft him, in a couple years he could be the best quarterback from this draft. He just needs some luck for a change.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Reasons the 49ers Should Draft Denzel Mims

Instead of taking a wide receiver with the 13th pick, here's why the 49ers should wait patiently and take Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the 31st pick.

Grant Cohn

by

MoeTo

Ranking the 49ers' Options at Pick No. 13

The San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl window is wide open, and the team needs to draft an impact player to help them win the Super Bowl THIS season.

Nick_Newman

by

Nick_Newman

5 Reasons the 49ers Should Draft C.J. Henderson

The San Francisco 49ers haven't drafted a cornerback before Round 3 since 2002. That needs to change. Here's why they should draft Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson with the 13th pick.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

49ers Seven-Round Mock Draft

Here are the picks and trades the 49ers most likely will make in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

TommyKnockers

5 Reasons the 49ers should NOT draft Henry Ruggs III

Most draft experts say the San Francisco 49ers should draft Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 13th pick. Those experts are wrong. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

Could the 49ers Draft a Guard?

Guard is a glaring weakness for the San Francisco 49ers. Could they take one in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

The 49ers Should Cut Tevin Coleman

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly would like to trade running back Tevin Coleman, but most likely will have to cut him.

Grant Cohn

Tua Tagovailoa is the Most Overrated Player in the 2020 NFL Draft

Five reasons NFL teams should not draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the top 10 of the NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

Three Trade Destinations for Matt Breida

The San Francisco 49ers could trade running back Matt Breida for a Day 3 pick during the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are three teams that might have interest in Breida.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Ninergang

Three Trade-Back Options for the 49ers in Round Two

The San Francisco 49ers currently own zero picks between Rounds 1 and 5 of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are three players the 49ers could take if they trade down to Round 2.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

hmw